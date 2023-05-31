“… caution is warranted.” Sam Altman im

Jakob von Lindern and Jochen Wegner spoke for ZEIT ONLINE with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT.

Our mission is to develop a General Artificial Intelligence that is safe and contributes to the well-being of as many as possible.

Altman proves to be a smart CEO and PR professional who, in addition to the strengths of his product, also sells the doubts and worries.

People will plug language models into it and then you won’t know if you’re interacting with a real human online or not. I think caution is in order here.

Aside from crediting his product with solving the problems of climate change, he also offers it as a crucial tool in the creation of global democracy.

An exciting idea is that ChatGPT asks users how they feel about certain decisions, what the rules should be in this or that case. Then the bot gives more information, offers other opinions, but if you want to stick with your opinion, that’s fine. This is how we collect the opinions of hundreds of millions of people from all over the world. Using the RLHF, we can reconcile the model with these opinions. I think that’s a cool idea.

Unfortunately, the interviewers forget to ask questions about data protection, copyright and other legal niceties, which are often dismissed as petty objections in discussions about generative AI. Nevertheless, the conversation offers a good insight into the self-image of the creators of a technology that will inevitably bring tremendous and rapid upheaval (and also opportunities!) in our everyday life and our self-image.