Cave announced today (April 12, 2023) that the “Touhou Project” recognized game (iOS / Android) currently under development will be released on November 22.

The news was announced at the same time as Cave released its current earnings report. It is reported that the core functions have been installed and are currently in the stage of material mass production and modification. According to the published screenshots of the game, the work should be a horizontal scrolling barrage shooting game, and characters such as Hakurei Reimu will solve the changes that occur in the game.





Cave is an old Japanese game developer established in Tokyo in June 1994. In the early days, it mainly focused on the OEM game business . Later, it became famous for the hard-core shooting game “Angry Chief Bee” series, which is widely known to players because of its bullet-filled features. Later, “Chong Ji/Chong Yan Princess”, “Casting Rose”, “Espgaluda”, “Let’s Launch!” girl! ” and many other shooting games, it can be said that it is currently one of the few professional teams of 2D shooting games.

In addition, Deluxe Games Inc. (でらゲー), a subsidiary company that handles works such as “Monster Strike” (iOS / Android), is developing a new work called “Meteo (メテオ)” (tentative) for smartphones. A new title will be promoted by TV Asahi and Funcrew.