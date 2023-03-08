Home Technology Cayin N7 Brand New Portable Music Player!Priced at $14,999 on sale｜Walkman Information
Cayin’s new product N7 not only represents its product positioning, but also represents a new architecture and technology application! The new machine has a built-in Snapdragon 665 processor, a pre-loaded Android 12 operating system, a 5-inch TFT 1,920 x 1,080 screen, and supports WiFi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 3.1 connections! The storage space is 64GB, the Micro SD card supports up to 2TB, and the battery life can reach 10 hours! The output supports 3.5mm unbalanced and 4.4mm balanced! N7 adopts 1-bit decoding circuit, four-channel fully discrete structure, and adds Class A/AB switchable mode and Pre-Out output mode from the Cayin desktop computer, making the connection method more varied! The new machine is equipped with a new HiByCast mirror control, which can control the playback options through the mobile phone! The official retail price of Cayin N7 is $14,999. Friends who want to know the specifications or further information can refer to the information in the description column!

