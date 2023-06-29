CC2 CEO Matsuyama Hiroshi believes that having a PS5 is the minimum preparation for entering the game industry, and his remarks have sparked heated discussions | 4Gamers

Japanese game development company CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama’s remarks on Twitter yesterday (28th) sparked heated discussions.

Let me briefly introduce Hiroshi Matsuyama. The most famous works of CyberConnect2 in the past are “.hack” and “Naruto Shippuden” series. He is also an important person who leads the development of these works. He has visited Taiwan several times in the past to promote the game, and also cosplayed on stage. At that time, he gave people a funny image.

However, when Matsuyama Hiroshi recently gave a speech at a Japanese game college, he expressed his own concerns about these future game development talents. Hiroshi Matsuyama tweeted:

Before speaking at gaming colleges and universities across the country recently, I made sure to ask students one question: What game consoles do you own? ” Switch 90％

Smartphone 100% PS4 70％ PS5 10％

Xbox 1％ Seeing such a result, I feel that this is not even the minimum preparation for entering the game industry.

Then Matsuyama Hiroshi said

If you took your work to an interview and entered a game company, but were assigned to develop games for the next-generation console project, did you just say at this time: “I will start studying hard now”? For those who don’t know the latest system, there is no way to make the latest game. Why do you think this is okay?

Of course, some people responded to the issue of PS5 being out of stock in previous years. Matsuyama Hiroshi said:

Well, I know that due to the impact of the epidemic in the past few years, it was difficult to buy the latest game consoles like PS5, but just saying “no way” can’t solve the problem. This will lead to an increasing gap between those who already have PS5 and those who don’t.

What about Steam?

According to the survey, currently 80% of the students will use Steam to play games. Maybe they think that there is no need to buy a game console, and Steam alone is enough? So, what do you need to start playing Final Fantasy XVI? Wait until the Steam version is released to play? Hmm~ so that’s the case

When I took the questionnaire, the current status of the students playing Steam was as follows. Steam=80% Even if you don’t bother to buy a dedicated game machine, this is enough! It may be thought. Then when will you play FF16? After the Steam version is released, play slowly? Hmm, I see. — Hiroshi Matsuyama @ CyberConnect2 (@PIROSHI_CC2) June 27, 2023

Hiroshi Matsuyama further said

Maybe this is too harsh to say, but I have to say that such a laid-back person cannot become a talent to fight on the front lines of the game industry. “Huh? I work for a game company but I don’t have a PS5” For people like this, please move on with your life

In the end, Matsuyama Hiroshi said: “For those who want to enter the game industry, please be prepared, even if you don’t let go of every 1% opportunity.” He said, “It’s better to try your best to pull out the demon sword on your body.”

If you are aiming for the game industry from now on, please be careful and prepare. There is no other way to increase the probability by accumulating 1%. It’s better to do everything you can, and pull out all the demon swords in yourself. (by Fukamichi) — Hiroshi Matsuyama @ CyberConnect2 (@PIROSHI_CC2) June 27, 2023

From these words, it can be seen that Hiroshi Matsuyama believes that a hard-working developer should keep up with the latest games at all times, but perhaps as CEO, his business reality in the Japanese game industry for many years made him feel that Japan is still Taking the home machine as the center, unexpectedly led to various hot situations.

If you look at some Japanese netizens’ responses to this matter, there are both support and opposition. Supporters said: “I am surprised that some people deny doing their best and giving full play to their talents. There is no doubt that the more preparation the better, the opposition to this may be a characteristic of today’s social media. “

Opponents say: “A person who thinks he is great may have made a few popular works in the past, which is enough to make him a company executive who speaks wild words.” In addition, there are all kinds of opinions, “I understand what he wants to express. , but from the perspective of student diversity, I don’t think “FF16” is a compulsory course. For this company that screwed up “JOJO”, I hope they can learn more about the thoughts of ordinary players.”

There are also people who are on the same level: “I don’t think there is a need for a full-scale game in this era. Of course, if there are some exclusive games that will prompt me to buy it, such as “The Legend of Zelda” or “Spratun”, maybe Switch and Steam There are more, because there are many students living in the dormitories.”

Someone also pointed out a real reality: “As a fresh graduate, is it possible to be sent to the PS5 development project? I thought it would be put on the mobile game development project.”

So what do you think about this issue?

