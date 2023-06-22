CCNL for the AI ​​& Digital-Tech sector, Bombardieri and Lombardo meet at the WMF: “we will work together on a national contract”

Al WMF – We Make Future, International Fair and Festival on Technological and Digital Innovation – held in Rimini from 15 to 17 June with over 60,000 attendance in three days from 85 countries – we returned to talk about the AI ​​& Digital Tech sector, the protection and rights of professionals and companies that today represent over 1 million workers.

“on this stage we talk about the future and the future cannot ignore the evolution of the digital world, innovation and the labor market” opens the dialogue Cosmano LombardoFounder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of the WMF, from the Mainstage of the WMF “we represent a world that is driving the Italian economy, with around one million workers in the AI-Digital-Tech sector” and keeps going “as we have proposed several times as WMF and Search On Media Group, also thanks to the contribution of the entire Community and the Italia Digitale Association, today it is more necessary than ever to have a regulatory framework, as well as specific protections and rights for the AI ​​sector & Digital Tech which, by its nature, is not part of any other type of contract. This is why last October on the stage of the UIL national congress we presented the proposal for a specific CCNL for the sector”.

Then the General Secretary of the UIL Pierpaolo Bombardieri

“First of all, thank you for the invitation and for the opportunity to get to know you better: for us, who have to represent the transformation of the world of work and of work itself, it is important to be able to understand how professions evolve. In the work we have done together, there are several points to work on such as the definition of a real national contract, capable of identifying qualifications, functions, duties and consequent economic treatments “

and continues:

“We think that your contract, given the peculiarities of the sector, should be constructed in a very similar way to that of journalists; a horizontal contract that identifies and applies to those people irrespective of their workplace and the contract that applies to the sector in which the service is offered. If a metalworking company hires a journalist, it does not apply the metalworkers contract to him, it applies the contract of the register of journalists and the consequent economic treatment. We think that a contract of this type could be the most fitting answer to the fact that your sector has a type of work that is not identifiable in any of the contracts we have currently signed.”

As far as rights are concerned, for Digital-tech workers and companies, Bombardieri says

“ it is clear that currently there is no timetable, there is no right to disconnect, there is no possibility of going on vacation or coverage for the periods in which the algorithm tells you to run […] the contract would allow to regulate these things and allows it to be applied in any context.

With respect to the definition of the contract and the rights deriving therefrom, Bombardieri continues by specifying that “We need to build a contract that is able to set stakes and rights.

We have often had discussions with Amazon on the subject of algorithms, which arise from very precise impositions and indications by those who manage companies. life times and respect for people are an important principle for us, we can do this not only by playing defense but also by pretending to define the rules and settings with which many agencies tell you to work”.

Also regarding the retirement planningaccording to Bombardieri, the digital-tech sector could be inspired by the category of journalists for whom a autonomous caseunderstanding how the money paid by industry taxpayers can then be used to build a pension tomorrow.

Finally comes the confirmation of the will to proceed, through a common commitment involving the WMF ecosystem and Search On and UILto achieve these and other long-term goals

“In the medium term, we could build common working hypotheses such as asking the government for recognition of a special tax treatmentas well as requesting the establishment, even within the INPS, of a special fund for workers who work in this sector” concludes Bombardieri.

To conclude the speech, there was also a mention of innovative practices, often consolidated in the digital tech sector, which can also be transferred to more traditional jobs, accelerating them

“ We are often afraid of technological and digital innovation and therefore we must work together to culturally change the approach to digital transformation and technologies. The management of the technological and digital tool helps work, does not question it.

