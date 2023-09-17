Home » CD Projekt Red Announces Release Date for Droid 2077 2.0 Major Update and DLC ‘Freedom Fantasy’
CD Projekt Red Announces Major Update for “Droid 2077” Game

Polish game company CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the highly anticipated 2.0 major update for its popular 3A open-world game, “Droid 2077,” will be launched simultaneously on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox next week.

The update is expected to bring significant changes to the open-world RPG, including redesigned skill trees and specialties, additional implants, optimized enemy artificial intelligence, a new police system, and intense vehicle battles and car chases. UI improvements are also among the added features. Players can look forward to experiencing a refreshed and enhanced gameplay experience with these exciting updates. The release is scheduled for September 21st.

Alongside the announcement of the update date, CD Projekt Red also unveiled the latest trailer for the game’s DLC, titled “Freedom Fantasy.” The trailer showcases the character Solomon Reed, played by acclaimed actor Idris Elba, in an exhilarating virtual adventure.

As CD Projekt Red has updated the system requirements for “Droid 2077,” it is expected that the 2.0 update and the “Freedom Fantasy” DLC will raise the hardware specifications for the game. Filip Pierściński, the chief engineer at CDPR, recently advised players to ensure their CPUs have sufficient heat dissipation capabilities before updating. The update may push the usage of the 8-core CPU above 90%.

“Droid 2077” is currently available on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox platforms. Players seeking more updates and information about the game can follow CD Projekt Red’s official community channels. Get ready to embark on an even more immersive journey in the futuristic world of “Droid 2077” with this major update and exciting new DLC.

