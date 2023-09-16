CD Projekt Red Announces September 21 Launch Date for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update, Packed with Exciting Features and Improvements

CD Projekt Red has announced that the long-awaited 2.0 update for “Cyberpunk 2077” will be launching on September 21, 2023. This update will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, and the best part is that it’s completely free. This news comes just five days before the release of the game’s upcoming DLC, “Phantom Liberty”, which is set to be released on September 26.

One of the main highlights of the 2.0 update is the overhaul of the game’s skill tree and attribute expertise. The development team has worked hard to redesign these systems, providing players with more freedom and flexibility to fully embody the cyberpunk character they’ve always wanted to be. Additionally, the prosthetic body and prosthetic body capacity system have been improved, offering players enhanced control over their characters.

In terms of gameplay, the update introduces a series of new abilities that enable players to engage in combat, stealth, hacking, and more, in even more unique ways. The game’s police system has also been revamped, and the main combat AI has been significantly upgraded. The user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) have undergone optimizations, and improvements have been made to the loot, items, and crafting systems. Furthermore, the update brings new radio stations, including the player community’s highly anticipated Roar FM.

Upon downloading the 2.0 update, players will have the opportunity to reallocate all attribute points, affording them the chance to experiment and try out different styles of gameplay. To assist players in this process, the official website will provide a webpage that simulates attribute point allocation. This feature allows players to test out various combinations and share their preferred configurations with others, fostering a sense of community and collaboration within the player base.

Pierscinski, CD Projekt Red’s chief scene programmer, revealed that version 2.0 of “Cyberpunk 2077” will take full advantage of the multi-threaded performance of the processor. It is recommended that players utilize software such as Cinebench to ensure the stability of their systems prior to playing, as the update is expected to utilize up to 90% of the 8-core processor’s capabilities.

Fans of “Cyberpunk 2077” are already buzzing with excitement as the 2.0 update promises to enhance their gaming experience in numerous ways. With improved mechanics, additional abilities, and a refined UI and UX, players will undoubtedly find new and thrilling adventures in Night City. September 21, 2023, can’t come soon enough!

