After CD Projekt recently announced that it will create a new “Witcher” series, CD Projekt Red earlier confirmed that the “Witcher” series codenamed “Canis Majoris” is actually a remake of “The Witcher”.

The external studio that is cooperating in this remake version is actually the Fool’s Theory game studio composed of team members who have participated in the development of “The Witcher 2” and “The Witcher 3”, and will use the Unreal Engine 5 game engine to make the remake version content.

However, CD Projekt Red has not announced the specific content of the “Witcher” remake version for the time being, and also emphasized that the game is still in the early development stage, and it is expected that there will be more news until later.

Earlier, CD Projekt confirmed the launch of a new “Witcher” series codenamed “Sirius”, which will be developed by the Boston-based Molasses Flood studio. The “Witcher” series of new trilogy works will be announced in the next 6 years, and the first work code-named “Polaris” is currently in the early stage of development.

