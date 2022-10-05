Home Technology CD Projekt Red confirms Traitor 2077 sequel and multiple new The Witcher games are in development
Technology

CD Projekt Red confirms Traitor 2077 sequel and multiple new The Witcher games are in development

by admin
CD Projekt Red confirms Traitor 2077 sequel and multiple new The Witcher games are in development

Cyberpunk 2077

Earlier CD Projekt Red announced the development roadmap for the next multiple games in its latest strategy report. First up is the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed “Orion,” which will be run by CDPR’s Boston and Vancouver studios. It’s said to “expand the boundaries of the Electric Rider series” and “explore the potential of this dark future universe”.

The next few new titles are related to The Witcher. Among them, “Polaris” is the development code of the first work in the new trilogy of “The Witcher”. It is currently in the early development stage, and it should be the new work that will be based on Unreal Engine 5. According to the official plan, the time span of the new trilogy is about six years, and “Polaris” will lay the technical foundation for the other two. At the same time, “Canis Majoris” is an orthodox game work of “The Witcher” positioned outside the new trilogy. It will be produced by an external studio composed of former developers of “The Witcher” and will also use the UE5 engine. And “Sirius”, developed by the Molasses Flood studio in Boston and supported by CDPR, will be different from the previous “Witcher” games. It will add multiplayer elements to the single-player game that includes plot and missions.

The final “Hadar” will become CDPR’s third IP, which is also its first “completely independent creation” IP. It is now in the early creative stages of shaping the worldview, and the development of the game has not yet begun. However, considering the various turmoil caused by the lack of completion in the early stage of the launch of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, there is still a question mark on whether CDPR can successfully promote the development according to the roadmap…

See also  How does the screen perform? "Wolong: Fall of the Sky" DEMO PS5 VS XSS\X Quality Comparison | XFastest News

You may also like

Analysis: Samsung’s wearable device IP is more than...

Solar energy from Space to be transferred to...

Motorola Edge 30 Neo, the proof: beyond the...

Careless Ecommerce Buying? Here’s how to get the...

Blessed for iOS 16 users, Gmail and Google...

Solar energy from space to be transferred to...

To promote the convenience of interoperability of various...

Motorola Edge 30 Neo, the proof: beyond the...

“Company of Heroes 3” Postponed to February 23,...

From kitchen hoods to boats: 5 projects that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy