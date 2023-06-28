CD Projekt Red hopes to make up for past mistakes with Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is in good shape right now, but as we know, things aren’t always sunshine and roses. At launch, the game was seen as a disaster, especially for older consoles that simply couldn’t actually run it.

Now, CD Projekt’s VP of PR and Communications, Michał Platkow-Gilewski, talks to GamesIndustry.biz to outline where the publisher went wrong, and how it can make up for previous mistakes. He said:

“We’re in a cool moment right now. Yeah, the road is bumpy. Before Cyberpunk was released, it was all great and amazing…that was the time of my life, but it was good It’s unbelievable. The game is taking shape and we’re all very excited. But this hype around us is a lot of pressure. Then comes launch, it’s not a fairy tale anymore. We know we have to Hard work to come back. It was a tough time for everyone. We had to rebuild a lot of stuff internally. We started with the pipeline on the dev side; we thought, ‘We should use a different engine to bind our future , or should we stay on our own engine? We made some decisions about how we’re going to work, how we’re going to build. It’s a massive rebuild. At the same time, we knew we wanted to work on Cyberpunk, Not only to make a great expansion, but also to improve several things in the base game. It’s been quite a journey, but for now, I’m excited to see what people have to say when they start playing.

Platkow-Gilewski went on to talk about the regrets of launching Cyberpunk 2077, but believes that the best way to restore the relationship with fans is to provide high-quality content.

“I’m personally not happy with the result. I didn’t expect it. I knew right away that we had to come back. I love where we live. I’m not talking about the height of the hype, but two years before that, we had our community, we Like them, they like us, working at CD Projekt RED is awesome. Post release, it was tough, but I know we have the same people. Gamers are the same… We just need to fix our relationship. We The only thing that’s really going to do is provide our abilities. I have a feeling we’ll be able to do that soon, hopefully it’s a fresh start for everyone.

Do you think Cyberpunk 2077 has redeemed itself, or do you still want more from CD Projekt Red?

