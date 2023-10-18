Home » CD Projekt Red Learns from Mistakes: Console Testing a Priority for Future Games
CD Projekt Red Learns from Mistakes: Console Testing a Priority for Future Games

CD Projekt Red, the Polish video game development company, has decided to change its approach to console testing after the rocky launch of its highly anticipated game, Cyberpunk 2077. Console players were left disappointed with poor performance and a plethora of bugs that plagued the game upon release.

However, with the release of their latest game, Phantom Liberty, and a significant portion of the team now focusing on The Witcher 4, also known as Polaris, CD Projekt Red is determined not to repeat the same mistakes.

Engineering director Colin Walder spoke about the studio’s new approach, saying, “It’s about making sure we’re on top of something from the get-go. Take consoles as an example; we need to make sure they work properly from the start.” Walder emphasized the importance of early console testing during an interview with Inven Global.

He further revealed that CD Projekt Red has already been running demos and conducting internal reviews on consoles for their next project, Polaris, right from the beginning. This is a significant change compared to Cyberpunk 2077, where console testing was introduced late in the game’s development process.

The announcement of these changes has brought hope to fans, as it indicates that CD Projekt Red is taking the necessary steps to prevent another disastrous game launch. Although The Witcher 4 or Polaris is not expected to be released anytime soon, it is reassuring to know that the studio is prioritizing meticulous testing to ensure a better gaming experience for console players.

