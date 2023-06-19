CD Projekt Red Wants Idris Elba To Play Solomon Reed In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty ‘Because He Exudes Cool’

In a few months, Cyberpunk 2077 will grow significantly in size, as the Phantom Liberty expansion will debut on September 26. With this date in mind, as part of our coverage of the Summer Game Fest Play Days, I had a chance to sit down and play with the expansion for a while, which you can find in my preview Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Freedom hands-on impressions – Return to Night City Read more in target=”_blank”>here.

But not only that, I also caught up with mission designer Despoina Anetaki at CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 to find out more about Phantom Liberty, and how Idris Elba will be part of the post-launch content.

Asked what it was like to work with A-listers like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, Annetaki said: “Honestly, it was really great to have them on board, Keanu and Idris Elba. They are amazing actors. Through Idris Elba, we contacted him and we wanted him to play Solomon The character of Reed, because he exudes cool and really portrays this character that you see in a typical spy thriller. So, it’s great to work with them, they are great actors.. …Of course, Keanu is coming back and it’s awesome to have him.

As for the role of sleeper agent Reed, and how this espionage story that Phantom Liberty hopes to weave fits into the wider Cyberpunk universe, Anetaki also touches on that a bit.

“Phantom Freedom is a spy thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, which means there’s a lot of intrigue and political intrigue, you don’t know who to trust, the characters have their own motivations, and they keep them from you. I think it fits very well with the cyberpunk subgenre , you know it’s bleak and dystopian, so it sets a really nice vibe.

You can watch the full interview with Anetaki below, and look forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on September 26 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.