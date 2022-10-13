Listen to the audio version of the article

“Venture capital is giving important signs of vitality in Italy, but it is still a much less mature and more fragmented market than the European one”. The picture that emerges from the words of Cdp’s CEO, Dario Scannapieco, is that of an Italian ecosystem of innovation in evolution but still far from examples close to us: “In 2022 in Italy we recorded investments for two billion, with a figure doubled compared to the previous year. Despite this, however, we are still out of the European top ten “in terms of investments in start-ups. “How to intervene? – continues Scannapieco – We must increase the number of operators, strengthen the size of the subjects already active and we must de-provincialize ourselves, ensuring that there are more asset management companies and foreign operators in Italy ».

Cdp Venture Capital: € 5.3 billion for innovation by 2024

A reminder which includes the strategy implemented by Cdp Venture Capital in its first year and a half of life, but above all the planning on future interventions based on growing capital available. From the current 1.8 billion, the asset management company headed by CDP will reach 5.3 billion by 2024, with an increase of 3.5 billion which will come for 2 billion from Patrimonio Relaunch, for 500 million from the Pnrr and for another billion from third party investors. In the first year and a half of work, the company, with its 9 teams, has already approved 938 million investments in 22 venture capital funds, directly in over 250 start-ups, 18 acceleration programs and 5 technology transfer poles.

The operations of Cdp Venture Capital resulted in a leverage of 2.7 times in the case of investments in funds and 3.6 times in the case of direct investments in start-ups. To take stock of the situation was the CEO of the asset management company, Enrico Resmini, who also outlined future strategies: «Where will we invest? For 1.5 billion we will continue to invest in venture capital funds, so that they can grow to have sufficient scale to compete or make deals with international funds. We will then also launch a fund of funds for international funds that will come to operate in Italy. And we will continue to invest in technology hub networks and accelerators. A billionit will also be dedicated to investments in the growth e late stage delle start up, for example by launching the Large Capital fund. Finally another billion will be invested in the directions indicated by the NRP of ecological and digital transition, focusing on strategic sectors and technologies for the country such as aerospace and LifeScience “.

Capital managed by CDP VC, in billions of euros

Andrea Montanino, director of sector strategies and impact of Cdp also spoke on the evolution of the Italian market: «Our market is experiencing a very strong acceleration. In 2017 investments were less than 200 million, in 2021 almost 2 billion were reached and in 2022 the data tell us that we are moving towards 2.5 billion in investment “. For the future, CDP Venture Capital predicts that, in an inertial scenario, the Italian market will reach 4 billion in annual investments in 2025 from the current 2 billion, with 100 thousand direct employees. The growth scenario, on the other hand, estimates an acceleration of dynamics and a 9 billion market in 2025.

CDP VC investment strategies from now to 2024

For this acceleration to take place, however, some actions are necessary such as those to attract foreign investments: «We will launch a fund of funds for foreign investors with an endowment of 400 million euros and will select international managers, who will have to guarantee capital invested in Italy at least equal to our investment. These will be average tickets of 30-50 million euros, slightly higher than that on Italian managers. We will then ask these funds to hire Italian skills that can work in a stable manner on the market »underlines Resmini, who also sees the possibility of entering the market for venture debt funds, on the EIB model, with tickets of 15-20 million.