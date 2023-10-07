CDP Venture puts 30 million on the table for 30 made in Italy aerospace innovators

The aerospace industry has seen strong expansion both in terms of technological applications and players involved, especially in the last ten years. It is estimated that the sector will reach one trillion by 2040, from the current 450 billion dollars. In Italy, the Space Economy generated a turnover of 18 billion euros in 2017, with over 60 thousand employees. Our country is the fourth in the world for global exports.

With these premises it started in June 2023 Galaxythe National Aerospace Technology Transfer Hub, created by CDP Venture Capital with the aim of giving a concrete impulse to the development of startups conceived within research laboratories specialized in the sector. To preserve the historical excellence of Italian industry and support the rapidity of technological progress in the sector which has development implications in the production and employment chains.

In detail, Galaxia promotes deep-tech startups that exploit intellectual property developed in Italian research centers and universities. A systemic approach that leverages the most promising opportunities of Italian research to give birth to new generations of entrepreneurs and investors.

The Hub was born from the collaboration between public and private actors precisely to transform research results into innovation. Galaxia’s entrepreneurial partner and co-investor is Obloo, a company specialized in transferring the results of scientific research into deep-tech startups, which deals (in this case) with scouting, due diligence and “grounding” of investments, as well as portfolio monitoring. The scientific promoters are Polytechnic of Turin, Sapienza University of Rome, University of Padua e Polytechnic of Bari.

Galaxia Equipment and Paths

The Galaxia Hub makes approximately 30 million euros available over 4 years to invest in over 30 new businesses in the proof-of-concept (prototyping) and seed phases. The operation is led by CDP Venture Capital through the dedicated Technology Transfer fund and also involves the involvement of the Italia Space Venture fund, created in July 2022 as a support tool for innovative entrepreneurial initiatives in the space and aerospace sector through resources from the PNRR . Furthermore, Obloo, together with Lazio Innova and the I3P Incubator of the Polytechnic of Turin coordinate the business creation program, while the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) enter the technical incubation paths, as technical representatives. The Hub operates as a main investor in early stage initiatives through: Pre-seed/PoC investments of approximately 250 thousand euros and Seed investments of approximately 1 million euros.

Galaxia’s application areas

The application areas of the market in which Galaxia’s activities are concentrated range from upstream solutions – such as thrusters, rockets and satellites, sub-orbital space vehicles, telemetry instruments and technologies for mission control centers – to downstream ones – remote sensing for Earth observation, technologies for satellite communication and navigation and integrated applications of satellite navigation systems for specific uses – as well as in enabling technologies and in transfer activities of the main technologies from space to earth (spin-out) and from ground to space (spin-in).

The startups in GALAXIA’s portfolio

To date, the startups in Galaxia’s portfolio are: VENTO CFD SRL (Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software based on the “immersed boundary” technique and focused on the architecture, engineering and construction market); MESPAC SRL (is developing a cloud-based SaaS for marine weather campaigns that offers a significant reduction in the time and cost of carrying out an offshore wind farm site assessment); PICOSATS (Spin-off of the University of Trieste, it is a startup engaged in the research, development and marketing of cutting-edge telecommunications systems for the small satellite market); ARCA DYNAMICS (provides space traffic management and Earth observation services using and operating proprietary CubeSats nanosatellites); FOCUS AI (facilitates the creation and automatic training of frugal and efficient neural networks, created specifically for devices with low computing power); ASTRADYNE (develops deployable structures for the aerospace industry); ORiS – Orbital Recharge in Space (is developing an innovative technological solution based on wireless energy transmission, capable of enabling the energy supply of lunar missions); ADAPTRONICS (designs and produces adaptive mechatronic devices with an electrostatic operating principle that work both on Earth and in Space, to grasp any object and sensitize any surface).

