CDPR CEO admits that the new “Witcher” game is being developed and will be expanded to 400 people in 2024 | ETtoday Game News | ETtodayAMP

CD Projekt Red CEO Reveals Development Progress of New “Witcher” Game

CD Projekt Red (CDPR), a well-known Polish game developer, recently announced plans for the development of its highly anticipated new game in “The Witcher” series. In a recent interview, CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński revealed that the new game, tentatively named “Polaris,” is currently in development and will see a significant expansion of the development team by mid-2024.

Kiciński disclosed these plans during an interview with Polish media outlet Parkiet. While he will be transitioning to other positions within the company next year, he provided insight into CDPR’s ongoing projects.

The new game, “Polaris,” based on the work of Andrzej Sapkowski, currently has over 330 employees involved in its development. The team is expected to grow to approximately 400 people by mid-2024. Additionally, CDPR will also begin work on “Orion,” the sequel to “Dynasty 2077,” with concept development already completed and recruitment underway for the development team, which will be based at the company’s new studio in Boston.

Furthermore, other projects, including the collaborative endeavor “Sirius” with The Molasses Flood and a remake of the first game in “The Witcher” series, are also underway.

Kiciński addressed public curiosity about the development progress of “Polaris,” stating that rumors of the game being in an advanced stage of development are false. Given the multiple delays experienced during the development of “Dynasty 2077,” the team intends to take a more conservative approach to announcing the release date.

In response to questions about potential acquisitions or takeovers, Kiciński stated that CDPR has no intention of acquiring other companies to enhance its financial status. Additionally, the company has no plans to be acquired by others.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Polaris” and other exciting projects from CD Projekt Red, the company’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences remains at the forefront of its future endeavors.

