After years of waiting and several delays, coupled with the participation of Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves, players around the world are looking forward to the latest work “The Witcher 2077” by CD Projekt Red, the development team of the “Witcher” series. The game reached a rather exaggerated level before its official launch. However, when the game was finally officially launched at the end of 2020, due to many differences between the content and the original promotion, plus many bugs and errors, it even made it almost difficult to use this game on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms. The major problems of play and various factors have made “Electric Driver 2077” a controversial work. Since then, the game team has continued to roll out numerous updates to the game, fixing many bugs and other issues, and now, the CDPR team seems ready to take the game to the next stage.

Just earlier this week, during the Night City Wire live event, the CDPR team officially revealed to players a lot of information about “The Traitor 2077”, in addition to the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the animation “The Traitor: Edgewalker”. As well as the game’s 1.6 update, the other biggest surprise is of course the game’s first super-large DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty.

The game team revealed that the time point of this DLC will be set before the end of the game itself, which also explains why the protagonist V played by the player and Johnny Silver played by Keanu Reeves can return in the story. Although the game team didn’t explicitly say in the livestream if they have other DLC expansions planned for the controversial game, the official also responded to fans’ questions on their YouTube channel. gives a clear answer.

Immediately after the live broadcast, CDPR released the first trailer of “The Traitor 2077: Free Fantasy” on the team’s YouTube channel, and successfully attracted a large number of fans to leave a message to express their views, and one of them The most intriguing question is, of course, whether other DLCs will be released after “Free Fantasy”, CDPR said, “In terms of future development, “Free Fantasy” is “Electric Rider 2077″. The only planned expansion”

This means that fans do not need to expect the second DLC expansion content of “Electric Rider 2077” in addition to this “Free Fantasy”, which is expected to be launched in 2023. Fans have always been curious about the update and expansion plans for this game, and now the official has finally come forward to answer the puzzle in person. But it is worth noting that, apart from this simple answer, CDPR officials have not yet directly disclosed this information in their own community platform account.

In addition to the possibility that it will be the only DLC that will become “The Traitor 2077”, CDPR officials also revealed in this Night City Wire live event that “Free Fantasy” will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms, which means that this DLC will directly skip the old-generation version that made this work controversial at the time. As for the synchronously public version 1.6 update, it will also be the last update of the old-generation console, and “Freedom”. “Fantasy” may draw a period for the development of the game’s next-generation platform.

According to the official introduction, “Free Fantasy” will bring a new story full of espionage thriller style to the game, and lead players to a newly added area, although the update development plan of “Electric Rider 2077” It may be a bit disappointing for many players to come to an end, but it also means that CDPR can devote more resources to the planned new “Witcher” series in the future.