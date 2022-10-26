Home Technology CDPR “The Witcher: Remake” confirmed to be in development, will be rebuilt with Unreal Engine 5 | 4Gamers
CD PROJEKT RED announced shortly before the beginning of the famous fantasy role-playing masterpiece series, the original 2007 “The Witcher” (The Witcher) will launch a remake in Unreal Engine 5 (Unreal Engine 5).

“We are delighted to announce that The Witcher Remake is under development!” said the official announcement: “The game is currently being developed by Polish studio Fool’s Theory in Unreal Engine 5 at an early stage, with veterans of the Witcher series. members together.”

After the previous wave of CDPR hacks and leaks, “The Witcher: Remake” is a project code-named “Canis Majoris”, especially since the game is still in the early development stage, so there is no more information yet.

The original “The Witcher” is the first game in the series launched by CD PROJEKT RED in 2007. The game story follows the end of the original novel “Fairy in the Lake”. Geralt died in a massacre, but returned five years later and lost his memory. Go to Kermohan, and embark on an adventure again due to the attack of the Salamanders.

“The Witcher: Remake” (The Witcher Remake) will be reissued in Unreal Engine 5, developed by CD PROJEKT RED Polish studio Fool’s Theory, and the launch date is undetermined.

