CE marking for Audio, Video and IT, what has changed?

Davide Di Giorgio, PowerCoils Technical Managerexplains what has changed with the introduction of CE marking for Audio, Video and IT products.

December 20, 2020 represents an important date since from that day the EN 60950-1 and EN 60065-1 Standards gave way to the new EN 62368-1 Certification Standard.

In fact, the new Standard has completely replaced the two old Regulations which can no longer be considered as alternatives. The designers and manufacturers of Audio, Video and IT solutions have therefore necessarily had to adapt to the new requirements which provide for specifications with new parameters and which concern all appliances and devices powered with voltages between 50 and 100 V in alternating current and between 75 and 1500 V in direct current. Before analyzing the changes and new requirements foreseen by the new EN 62368-1, let us briefly review the steps that have led to this important milestone.

As mentioned, designers and manufacturers for over thirty-five years, in the context of making appliances and devices, have complied with the requirements of CEI EN 60950-1 and CEI EN-60065-1. And the two Regulations included products such as PCs, notebooks, tablets and related power supplies, but also amplifiers and digital cameras as well as of course TVs, monitors, displays, mobile phones, cordless phones, copiers and, last but not least, all network infrastructure equipment .

Over forty years of development

Standard EN 60950-1 and EN 60065-1

The history of this path, the birth, evolution and raison d’être of the EN 60950-1 and EN 60065-1 standards arise from specific needs to raise the safety levels of the equipment; much higher than, for example, in the 1970s. In fact, starting from the early ’80s, with the progressive proliferation of electrical and electronic devices, the issue of safety and the problems associated with guaranteeing health, preventing and preventing dangers become of primary importance.

This is due to the development and marketing of the first electronic devices connected to the low voltage power supply. The new products should not have represented a danger for users in terms of the passage of electric current, overheating and fire and therefore an analysis and conception of new conditions, even limits, was needed towards which designers and manufacturers of technologies of the information (IT- Information Technology) and Audio/Video should have complied.

CE marking for Audio, Video and IT products, what has changed?

European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization

Il CENELEC, the European Electrotechnical Standardization Committee, and CEI, at a local level, therefore developed hypotheses and a whole series of reasoning, thus giving rise to the first edition of the IEC-950 Standard (1986) from which the EN 60950 Standard was born two years later with the corresponding Italian version CEI-74-2, also from 1988. A little over ten years later, in 1999, EN 60065 was conceived with the aim of outlining the safety requirements relating to radio and TV equipment for domestic use. This rule was then subsequently extended to all sorts of audio, video and electronic devices, reaching eight updates, the last of which is dated 2014.

During the issuing of the standards and their updates, the standardization bodies, the aforementioned CENELEC, IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) and UL (a body with more stringent requirements and a greater presence overseas), have used the requirements contained in the standards to understand and fine-tune the types of specific tests and checks to which the products must be subjected, in order to then draw up the conformity test reports. Finally, the speed of development of ICT and Audio/Video products should be considered which, as is well known, has been progressive and growing.

CE marking and regulatory evolution

If, on the one hand, it is almost impossible to accurately predict technological developments over time, on the other, the observance of damages and injuries to users and all actions aimed at preventing and preventing them are essential. And it is therefore for this reason that the periodic review of the various standards and their coordination for new design and production methods was absolutely necessary.

The new Norma frees itself from the old concepts

The new EN 62368-1 standard represents an important change because it faces the challenge of freeing itself from the process of technological change. This is possible due to the fact that it focuses in particular on the consideration of damages and injuries to users in the use of the products and on how to prevent and prevent them. From these aspects it can easily be understood that EN 62368-1 can no longer be considered as a merger of the previous EN 60950-1 and EN 60065-1.

Indeed, this new Standard is much more complex and articulated, referring to a truly broad scope of applications and regardless of design and production methods. The standard was therefore conceived to protect the person whether he represents the installer, the maintenance technician or, as mentioned, the user. Furthermore, the standard provides, as an engineering approach, a series of requirements that the protection circuits must meet and which take into account all the dangers to which a product may be exposed. The objective is to guarantee physical safety through the concept of interruption of operation when any of the dangerous conditions envisaged by the standard occurs.

PowerCoils transformers are built and certified by UL with EIS class B mark (130°C) and in class F (155°C) and guarantee all the safety criteria foreseen by the new Standard.