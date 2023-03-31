Home Technology Celebrate Sony’s first-party game landing on XGP: Microsoft launches Xbox-limited console | XFastest News
Today, Xbox officially announced that in order to celebrate the launch of the game “MLB The Show 23” developed by Sony’s first-party studio on the Xbox platform and simultaneously join the XGP service, a custom console will be launched.

This customized Xbox Series S console package will include a special console, special console box packaging and XGP membership, but it is not for sale.

Since “MLB The Show 23” is a baseball game, the packaging design of this package also refers to baseball-related elements, which has a certain sense of design.

It is worth mentioning that “MLB The Show 23” is not the first game in the series to land on the Xbox console.

In the previous “MLB The Show 21”, due to the request of the copyright owner, Sony had to expand the game platform on which the game was launched.

As a result, although the “MLB The Show” series has been developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s San Diego studio, it has had to choose to log on to the Xbox console or even the XGP service simultaneously in recent years.

