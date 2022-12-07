Press like to join the fan group

Blessed are players who love to hunt dinosaurs! Microsoft Taiwan announced that “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” will land on the Xbox platform on January 20, 2023 and will launch on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass for the first time. The Xbox version of “Monster Hunter Rise” not only includes all the free updates since the game was released, but also supports Traditional Chinese, players will be able to play with friends without barriers, and operate 14 different weapons on PC and Xbox consoles Unleash special attacks and experience the fun of cooperative hunting.

In addition to the continuous stream of excellent games on Xbox Game Pas, Taiwan Microsoft Xbox also launched Xbox Series S double 12 surprise exclusive promotions. From now until December 12 (Monday), players can easily enjoy the next-generation gaming experience at a limited-time preferential price of NT$8,480 (original price NT$9,480) by purchasing Xbox Series S at Microsoft’s official designated dealer in Taiwan. As the lightest choice among next-generation consoles, Xbox Serie S is the first choice for family entertainment when gathering with family and friends during the Christmas and New Year holidays at the end of the year.

Notes on promotional activities:

This promotion is limited to specific Xbox authorized dealers and designated channels: Game Leisure Hall, Momo Shopping Network, PChome 24h Shopping, Mitsui 3C, Little Prince Video Games, Bahamut Mall, Underground Street Software World, Fake, Jin Duo Ye Video games, Ha-Game family, Dinosaur video games, Prey, Shunfa, New Century Video Game Leisure Hall Game Dome, Game Master (Nihonbashi Game Department), Video Game Kingdom, Dezhou TV Game, Far EasTone friDay Shopping, Moliko, Shopee (Xbox brand flagship store), Tsan Kuen, please contact the above dealer channels for specific stores participating in this event.

