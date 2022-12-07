Home Technology Celebrate the launch of “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” in early 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, and the 12.12 discount event will start!
Technology

Celebrate the launch of “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” in early 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, and the 12.12 discount event will start!

by admin
Celebrate the launch of “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” in early 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, and the 12.12 discount event will start!
Press like to join the fan group

Blessed are players who love to hunt dinosaurs! Microsoft Taiwan announced that “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” will land on the Xbox platform on January 20, 2023 and will launch on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass for the first time. The Xbox version of “Monster Hunter Rise” not only includes all the free updates since the game was released, but also supports Traditional Chinese, players will be able to play with friends without barriers, and operate 14 different weapons on PC and Xbox consoles Unleash special attacks and experience the fun of cooperative hunting.

In addition to the continuous stream of excellent games on Xbox Game Pas, Taiwan Microsoft Xbox also launched Xbox Series S double 12 surprise exclusive promotions. From now until December 12 (Monday), players can easily enjoy the next-generation gaming experience at a limited-time preferential price of NT$8,480 (original price NT$9,480) by purchasing Xbox Series S at Microsoft’s official designated dealer in Taiwan. As the lightest choice among next-generation consoles, Xbox Serie S is the first choice for family entertainment when gathering with family and friends during the Christmas and New Year holidays at the end of the year.

Notes on promotional activities:

This promotion is limited to specific Xbox authorized dealers and designated channels: Game Leisure Hall, Momo Shopping Network, PChome 24h Shopping, Mitsui 3C, Little Prince Video Games, Bahamut Mall, Underground Street Software World, Fake, Jin Duo Ye Video games, Ha-Game family, Dinosaur video games, Prey, Shunfa, New Century Video Game Leisure Hall Game Dome, Game Master (Nihonbashi Game Department), Video Game Kingdom, Dezhou TV Game, Far EasTone friDay Shopping, Moliko, Shopee (Xbox brand flagship store), Tsan Kuen, please contact the above dealer channels for specific stores participating in this event.

further reading

You may also like

The new Intel Arc driver enables DirectX 9...

A year of research: Italy’s 2022 through the...

Using Tensor G2 processor, Google Pixel folding machine...

Between POS and Bitcoin, the hidden challenge is...

Between POS and Bitcoin, the hidden challenge is...

With the Tensor G2 chipset, Google’s own folding...

A year of research: Italy’s 2022 through the...

Google code-named “Felix” Pixel folding mobile phone specifications...

Privacy, goodbye to advertising tracking on Facebook, Instagram,...

The picture quality has been significantly improved, using...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy