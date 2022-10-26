Microsoft Xbox will continue to bring updates to the game lineup in 2022, and launch a variety of new hardware equipment to greatly upgrade the player’s gaming experience. Xbox will also bring a lot of heart-warming feedback to fans in the fall, including a pop-up store event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the family’s masterpiece “Age of Empires”, and the launch of the new Ocean Action special edition wireless controller. And expand the Xbox Design Lab service to the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, benefiting elite gamers looking for advanced equipment.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Century Empire” themed pop-up store held for 11 days

With Age of Empires IV in 2021, the original Xbox franchise, Age of Empires IV, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year! The game will launch “Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition” on October 25th and simultaneously land on PC Game Pass and Steam, bringing new Ottoman and Mali civilizations, 8 new Maps and various new challenges await players to explore. In addition, the studio will also conduct a special live broadcast simultaneously on Xbox Twitch, Age of Empires official website and YouTube at 1:00 am Taiwan time on October 26, bringing game team interviews and more surprises, inviting players to watch together .

Microsoft Taiwan will also join hands with Intel Taiwan to hold a number of pop-up store events and Taiwan players to participate in the grand event, inviting fans of “Empire of the Century” to the scene to celebrate the game’s 25th birthday. In addition to playing the actual PK challenge of the “Century Empire” game with SoBaD, Yuexi and Lele and many other game live hosts through the laptop equipped with the 12th generation Intel® Core™ processor, players can also experience the “Catapult”, “Catapult” Fun and interactive games full of classic elements such as “The Lumberjack”, as well as a chance to win a Game Pass serial number, a beautiful co-branded backpack and many other mysterious gifts! For detailed information and the main list of live broadcasts, please lock the Xbox Taiwan Facebook. The time and location of each event are as follows:

October 25-30: Jinba Plaza, Huashan 1914 Cultural and Creative Industries Park, Taipei

November 4-6: Taipei Guanghua Digital Xintiandi Houmen South District Plaza

November 19-20: Taichung PARK2 Caowu Plaza