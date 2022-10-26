Home Technology Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” and the launch of the series, Microsoft held a pop-up store event in Taiwan | Community Platform | Digital
Technology

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” and the launch of the series, Microsoft held a pop-up store event in Taiwan | Community Platform | Digital

by admin
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” and the launch of the series, Microsoft held a pop-up store event in Taiwan | Community Platform | Digital

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Age of Empires”, Microsoft will launch “Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition” (Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition) on its Microsoft Store and Steam platforms on October 25, and simultaneously board the PC Game Pass Subscription service, and will hold multiple events in Taiwan with Intel from now onflashshop activities.

Following the launch of “Century Empire 4” last year, Microsoft’s successive “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” will add new Ottoman and Marley civilizations, and add 8 new maps and various new challenges, and Microsoft Studios will also At 1:00 a.m. Taiwan time on October 26th, a special event will be synchronized through the official Xbox Twitch channel, YouTube channel, and the official website of “Century Empire”.live streamingwhich will bring interviews with the game team and more surprises.

In conjunction with the launch of “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition”, Microsoft has joined hands with Intel to hold several pop-up store events in Taipei and Taichung, Taiwan, inviting fans who love “Century Empire” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game’s launch.

In addition to playing the “Century Empire” game challenge with SoBaD, Yuexi and Lele and many other game live hosts through laptops equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors, players can also experience “Catapult”, “Falling and Logging”. Fun interactive games full of classic elements, such as “Working”, as well as a chance to win a Game Pass serial number, a beautiful co-branded backpack and many other gifts.

At the pop-up store event, Microsoft will also simultaneously showcase the Xbox Wireless Controller customized through the Xbox Design Lab service, including the new Ocean Action Special Edition Wireless in soft tones inspired by ocean and crystal cave colors. Controllers, and a custom version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 recently added to the Xbox Design Lab service.

The time and location of the Microsoft pop-up store are as follows:

• October 25-30: Jinba Plaza, Huashan 1914 Cultural and Creative Industries Park, Taipei

•November 4-6: Taipei Guanghua Digital Xintiandi Houmen South District Plaza

•November 19-20: Taichung PARK2 Caowu Plaza

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

No one loves digital password managers?He was shocked to sell “blank account password paper” online, and insiders revealed the reasons for must-buy

As you get older, you come into contact with more and more websites, software and other tools, and the account passwords you create also increase proportionally. When you log in to your account and password, do you instantly forget which group to enter? Some netizens were surprised that “blank account and password notepad inner pages” were sold on shopping websites, and they thought how could such paper products still be sold in the Internet age, but many netizens praised “this is very necessary”.

Netizens wailed! WhatsApp crash leaves more than 100,000 people unable to receive messages

The communication software giant WhatsApp crashed on the 25th. More than 100,000 users in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reported that the communication function was malfunctioning. Netizens from various countries also took to Twitter…

The front-end scheduling and Boundless Note App can “take notes together”! Eight functions of iPadOS 16 report to you

Apple’s iPadOS 16, which was delayed for a month, was finally launched today (25th). The most anticipated features are the “Stage Manager” and “Boundless” apps that can be played, but Not all iPad series can be updated! “United News Network” will introduce the 8 major functions of this major update.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” and the launch of the series, Microsoft held a pop-up store in Taiwan

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Age of Empires”, Microsoft will launch “Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition” (Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition) on its Microsoft Store and Steam platforms on October 25, and simultaneously board the PC Game Pass Subscription service, and from now on, it will join hands with Intel to hold several pop-up store events in Taiwan.

The repair was successful! WhatsApp crash kills billions of users, cause still unknown

U.S. tech giant Meta said today that it has resolved a major crash in its popular instant messaging app WhatsApp. Previously WhatsApp…

WhatsApp crashed!Nearly 100,000 users reported glitches parent company Meta responded

The popular messaging application (App) WhatsApp has ceased operation for many users around the world, including India, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Asia, and users have reported sending and receiving messages and…

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy