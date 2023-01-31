jewelry box Jan 31 , 2023 00:00 Text/MM Source/De Beers

De Beers Jewelers launched a new high-end jewelry series Metamorphosis by De Beers at Paris Haute Couture Week in January. There are nine sets of works, four of which are transformable jewelry, using different materials and craftsmanship to celebrate the beauty of the four seasons.

The key technical performance of Metamorphosis by De Beers this time is to combine different materials and techniques such as colored titanium metal, snowflake inlay, blade technology, and bead inlay to praise the changes of the four seasons.

Among them, this gorgeous earring is composed of precious metal chains made of four craft materials, and the bottom colored titanium chrysalis can be removed as a charm for the accompanying bracelet.

Metamorphosis by De Beers High Jewelery Prelude bracelet. The emphasis on technical performance this time lies in the fusion techniques of different materials and craftsmanship.

Prelude necklace, total diamond weight 35.83 carats, conversion jewelry. Four tassel diamond chains hang between the coat of arms style pendants, with different craftsmanship: the knife-edge craft outlines the spring buds, the 18K gold thin chain is the summer beach, the brown diamond is the golden autumn, and the 18K white gold snowflake inlay symbolizes the winter. The badge pendant can be removed and worn as a single necklace, and the four diamond chains can also be worn separately. There are three ways to wear it. NT10,250,000.

Prelude setting ring, total diamond weight 7.50 carats.

The unique “nesting” design can be worn alone or combined with a 3.06-carat D color internally and externally flawless diamond solitaire ring from the De Beers Jewelers Natural Works of Art collection, and an 18K white gold snowflake-set diamond ring is also included for Replace the original center diamond match. NT16,135,000.











