Cell phone on Black Friday 2023: 10 offers with up to 45% discount

On Black Friday, cell phones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Google and Co. are on sale – even some Apple iPhones are reduced. PR/Business Insider

November 24th, 2023 is Black Friday! As part of the discount campaign you can get hold of numerous products at bargain prices. Particularly in demand on Black Friday: smartphone deals from popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Co. You can find out here which cell phone offers you shouldn’t miss for Black Friday 2023. Our favorite: the iPhone 14, which is only one year old, for just 708.00 euros*.

Initially just a custom in the USA, today it is a custom globales Shopping-Event: the Black Friday. The probably Biggest discount campaign of the year always takes place on the Friday after the US holiday Thanksgiving. This year Black Friday falls on 24. November 2023.

Buy cell phones cheaply on Black Friday

The discount campaign is the perfect opportunity to get popular (and expensive) products like Cell phones to buy. That’s because the average discount in the past at around 18.5 percent lay. Depending on the model and manufacturer, savings in the three-digit range are possible.

These are the best cell phone deals for Black Friday 2023

As part of Black Friday there is Cell phone offers from just about every brand. Among them: The most popular models from manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Google and Co. Even for (older) Apple iPhones you can find cheap deals. So are The following smartphones are available on offer on Black Friday:

Android or iOS? What you should know before buying a cell phone

The most important decision that has to be made when buying a cell phone: the choice operating system. This includes Android and iOS to the two big players. iOS is for Apple iPhones, while Android is installed on almost all other devices. The Apple operating system scores with its user friendlinessits high Security (also with regard to data protection) and the big one Selection of available apps. What speaks for Android, however, is that there is a clear larger selection of cell phones (even at the lower end of the price spectrum). Android is also better individualize as well as with Connect Google Services.

