Cell phones that lose WhatsApp this December 1 – My Pocket

Starting December 1, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on more than 30 models of cell phones, leaving many users without access to the popular messaging app.

The announcement came as a blow to users of older cell phone models, as WhatsApp will cease to function on these devices. The list of affected cell phones includes popular models such as PocketComplete, Terra, Atomix, and Glance.

The move is part of WhatsApp’s efforts to focus on supporting newer operating systems and technologies, and to provide the best user experience for its customers. However, this decision has left many users frustrated and in search of alternative messaging apps.

WhatsApp’s decision to discontinue support for these older cell phone models highlights the rapid pace of technological advancement and the need for users to stay updated with the latest devices in order to access their favorite apps.

For those affected by the change, it may be time to consider upgrading to a newer cell phone model that is compatible with WhatsApp, or to explore alternative messaging apps that are still supported on their current devices.

As December 1 approaches, affected users are urged to explore their options and make the necessary arrangements to ensure they can continue to stay connected with friends and family through messaging apps.

Share this: Facebook

X

