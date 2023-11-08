Celly presents the new supports designed for two wheels…

Cellya brand of the Esprinet group specialized in the production and distribution of high quality accessories for smartphones, tablets and laptops, announces its participation in Eicma 2023the International Two Wheel Exhibition to be held in Milan Rho-Fiera from 9 to 12 November. The brand will present to the public i supports studied for passionate Of bikes e motoand for all those who need a simple access e comfortable allo smartphone when they are aboard their favorite vehicles.

Celly, the supports for two wheels presented at Eicma 2023

At the stand, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the technical specifications of the brand’s different proposals, in particular the following products.

Celly’s two-wheel supports: Snapmagbike

Support for bikes and for scooters ultra resistant, compatible with all smartphone models. SNAPMAGBIKE’s secure smartphone locking system ensures security maximum stability e resistence on every road: the interlocking fixing is combined with magnetic attachment systemfor a firm grip in every situation.SNAPMAGBIKE is designed to be fixed to the handlebar, and is compatible with all standard sizes. The inclination of the head is adjustable, ensuring the smartphone can be attached both vertically and horizontally, for maximum convenience. The anti-vibration system is able to dampen the vibrations to which the phone is generally subjected while driving. Price: €34.99.

Celly’s two-wheel supports: Snapmagflexbg

SNAPMAG support with interlocking fixing combined with magnetic system, with protective anti-rain case. Perfect for protecting your smartphone from mud or dust, it becomes the must-have for the most adventurous routes. The case is designed for smartphones up to 6.9″ and the transparent window allows you to use the phone without having to remove it. The accessory is designed for handlebar Of bikes e motoand is also characterized by the system anti-vibration. Prezzo: €39,99.

Snapmagmirrorbk

It allows you to be hooked allo mirror of the motorbike with a system of screw fixing. Maximum practicality is guaranteed by adjustable head, which can be rotated 360° so as to use the smartphone in the most comfortable way for the driver. To attach SNAPMAGMIRROR to the motorbike, simply unscrew the mirror, insert the support and then return the mirror to its original position. Like the previous models, it combines interlocking fixing with magnetic coupling and is equipped with an anti-vibration system. Price: €29.99.

Weatherbikebk

WEATHERBIKE is the custody porta smartphone for bikes con frame attachment certified IPX64, ideal for protecting objects from the rain while travelling. The transparent window allows you to use the smartphone touchscreen (up to 170x85mm); the accessory is also equipped with a practical external pocket and a large internal space for small and medium-sized objects, to always carry with you during outings and physical activity. Price: €34.99.

Ghostbikebk

GHOSTBIKE is the magnetic support and bicycle which guarantees the stability of the smartphone during use thanks to the 4 ultra strong magnets and to anti-slip silicone base. Easy to install, the elastic fastening system at the corners of the smartphone guarantees an even more secure grip on the device and ensures safety perfect compatibility con all smartphone models. Maximum resistance to shock and vibration thanks to adjustable clamp, which makes the support compatible with all tubular handlebars up to 3.5cm in diameter. Included in the package two metal plates adhesives applicable on the back of smartphones or inside the cover. Price: €24.99.

Easybike

EASYBIKE by Celly is the accessory for bikes made in soft silicone. Simple and versatile, it guarantees immediate installation. The flexible material from which it is made ensures perfect fit compatibility with all the different smartphone modelswhile the fixing system of the holder fits to all types of dumbbells. Prezzo: €14,99.

Celly a Eicma 2023

The Celly supports will be exhibited at Eicma 2023 at the Stand E41 – Hall 11from 9 to 12 November 2023.

