Century Acquisition｜Microsoft and Nvidia reach a 10-year cooperation agreement Xbox and Riot games are on GeForce Now in exchange for the latter’s support for the acquisition of Riot

Microsoft (US: MSFT)’s acquisition of American game company Activision Blizzard (US: ATVI) has been subject to antitrust scrutiny in Europe and the United States. Just as Microsoft was melancholy, Microsoft suddenly announced on Tuesday (21st) that it had reached an agreement with Nvidia (US: NVDA). A 10-year cloud game service agreement in exchange for the latter’s support.

On Tuesday, Microsoft President Brad Smith met with EU officials in an effort to lobby for a “green light” from regulators. On the same day, Microsoft and Nvidia held a joint press conference in Brussels, and the two reached a 10-year gaming agreement. Brad Smith said that Xbox games will be available on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service GeForce Now and will take effect immediately. He added that if the company successfully acquires Activision Blizzard, all Activision Blizzard games will also be available on GeForce Now.

According to Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of Nvidia GeForce, the combination of the extremely rich Xbox first-party game catalog and the high-performance streaming capabilities of GeForce Now will promote cloud gaming as a mainstream product, attracting gamers of all levels.

Under the agreement, GeForce Now can play Xbox and Riot games.

After the statement was issued, Nvidia has previously opposed Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the latest “turn” has become a supportive party.

Brad Smith described Nvidia’s arrangement as significant because “now we are addressing various issues raised by regulators.” After Microsoft offered to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion last year, opponents complained to regulators over concerns that Microsoft would prevent high-profile titles such as Call of Duty from being released on other consoles. The tie-up is seen as a move to assuage regulators’ antitrust concerns.

According to the data, Nvidia GeForce Now has more than 25 million members, and Nvidia offers free and paid GeForce Now tiers, but only paid users can use high-resolution. GeForce Now members will be able to cloud-stream games they purchase on the Microsoft Store, as well as games listed on the Epic Games and Steam app stores.

call of duty is one of riot’s ace games.

As early as last December, Microsoft reached a 10-year agreement with Japan’s Nintendo. When Microsoft completes the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it will bring “Call of Duty” to Nintendo. Brad Smith also updated on Twitter on Tuesday that the two companies have now signed a “binding 10-year legal agreement” to bring Xbox games to Nintendo players, saying that this is just a promise to bring games to more platforms a part of.

Brad Smith also said that reaching an agreement with Nintendo and Nvidia is conducive to competition in the game market.

On the other hand, Reuters quoted a European Commission document as reporting that Brad Smith led a delegation that day, including Microsoft game CEO Phil Spencer and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, and Sony game director Jim Ryan also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Brad Smith lobbied Sony with the same conditions as Nvidia and Nintendo, but Sony refused to accept it. Brad Smith said he still hopes to reach an agreement with Sony.

In addition to investigations by antitrust agencies in Europe and the United States, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority also said this month that the takeover raised competition concerns and could lead to higher prices, less choice and less innovation. The regulator said it could move to block the deal and suggested several remedies Microsoft could take, one of which would be spinning off the business responsible for Call of Duty. But Brad Smith said in an interview with “CNBC” that he did not see a “viable path” for a sale, and he believes that the agreement with Nvidia and Nintendo can eliminate this concern.

Sony still opposes Microsoft’s takeover of Riot.

Microsoft acquired Riot to expand its share in the gaming market.

