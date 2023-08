The iPhone maker is the only major technology company that is keeping a low profile in the artificial intelligence race. Now Apple boss Tim Cook is hinting at new products.

Apple AI Coming Soon?

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Thursday that his company is investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). “For us, this is a technology of critical importance,” said Cook when presenting the quarterly figures. Apple is doing intensive research on artificial intelligence.

