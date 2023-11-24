CeramOptec opens new location in Toronto for North America

The Company’s new location will address customers‘ needs directly. CeramOptec offers customized solutions in fiber optic technology, from individual fibers to ready-to-use cable assemblies.

CeramOptec, a pioneer in the field of optical fibers, opens a new location for North America in Toronto, Canada. For over thirty years, CeramOptec, which is part of the biolitec group, has been a technological front runner for optical fiber technologies, delivering innovative solutions for a wide range of applications around the world. In industries ranging from semiconductor to spectroscopy, CeramOptec consults with its customers individually to find creative and optimal solutions for their fiber needs. CeramOptec manufactures fibers, fiber assemblies, such as cables and bundles, and other products, many of which are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customer applications. The new Toronto location will strengthen CeramOptec“s presence in the marketplace, allow for closer collaboration with North American customers, and significantly reduce response time for product solutions. The facility will serve current and future customers from this strategic hub with sales, service, and technical expertise, creating a one-stop shop for all fiber optics needs. Company founder and CEO of biolitec, Dr. Wolfgang Neuberger commented: „We chose Toronto as the location for our new North American headquarters because it is a leading tech hub with easy access to the entire continent. This new location will be instrumental in meeting customer needs since our representatives are now only a short distance away and customer engagement is especially important to us. As CeramOptec operates under one roof throughout the value chain – from the manufacture of preforms to the finished fibers – we can respond to customers‘ special wishes and implement individual solutions at any point in the production process.“

CeramOptec specializes in the production of multimode optical fibers made of quartz glass. The medium-sized company was founded in 1988 and is now a subsidiary of biolitec AG, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of laser applications. With subsidiaries in China and Malaysia and distribution partners in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Japan, Korea and Israel, CeramOptec has a strong presence not only in Europe but also around the world. The product range comprises fibers, fiber assemblies like cables and bundles for numerous applications, including industrial and medical laser applications, sensor systems in aerospace and spectroscopic applications in astronomy and the chemical industry.

Contact

CeramOptec / Biolitec

Carlos Pinto

York Blvd 100

L4B 1J8 Richmond Hill, ON

+49-228-979670

