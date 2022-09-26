Late last spring, Certain Affinity, the studio founded by Bungie veterans, is working on a project for the chief master’s latest adventure that will “Further Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways”. Rumors and industry insiders have reported that this is some sort of battle royale mode for the game, but that has yet to be confirmed.

One thing we do know, though, is that it appears to be something truly massive. In an interview with Venture Beat, certain Affinity founder and CEO Max Hoberman (formerly head of multiplayer and online at Bungie) revealed that they have worked on the top-secret add-on for two years. years, and nearly 100 employees are involved:

“The most important thing we’re doing right now is being public, and we’ve been doing something for Halo Infinite for over two years – they’re very prescriptive about what we can say. But we’re doing something unannounced, we’re Lead development on unannounced things, starting with concept and design. This is a big thing for the franchise and new. But I can’t say more. This is the largest of our three projects right now. We There are nearly 100 developers working on it.

If it does have anything to do with battle royale, those resources might be enough to be full-fledged challengers to some of the biggest candidates in the subgenre today, like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.