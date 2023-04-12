In order to be able to use the new “document service”, you must have a mobile phone signature or ID-Austria. A fee is also payable.

Anyone who needs documents such as a birth or marriage certificate in the future can now download them via the Digital Office app. In addition to registering in the app, this requires possession of a mobile phone signature or ID-Austria and payment of a fee. This new “document service” is to be further expanded in the future, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The data of all persons for whom there has been a change in the civil status register since 2014 has been automatically digitally recorded. All other persons must request their data to be recorded in the digital register at their registry office in order to be able to use the new “document service”.

>>> Many ways to ID-Austria and the digital driver’s license Austria should arrive in the 21st century. The Handy-Signatur already has an expiry date and is to be replaced by ID-Austria. With the digital driver’s license, the switch is mandatory. And how you can save yourself the trip to the authorities. An instruction.

Make other documents available electronically

“We also want to expand the certificate service and are currently examining the possibility of making further documents and certificates available electronically,” said Secretary of State for Digitization Florian Tursky (ÖVP) in a broadcast.

The prerequisite for using the digital office and other e-government services is possession of an electronic identity. The ID Austria can be used in more than 200 online applications from various authorities. At the end of March, more than 826,000 ID-Austria were in use.

(WHAT)