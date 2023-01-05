ASUS has released a new GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card, designed in a 4.3-slot Vapor Chamber package.

Press Release: ASUS and Noctua have teamed up again, this time combining the flagship performance of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series with Noctua’s legendary cooling performance. ASUS is proud to present the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition, a continuation of our partnership with the legendary cooling company that built the work we did on the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Edition. This year we teamed up to build the mighty GeForce RTX 4080. Leveraging Noctua’s fan design prowess and ASUS’ custom Vapor Chamber, we were able to create the quietest air-cooled RTX 4080 on the market.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition features a pair of Noctua’s state-of-the-art NF-A12x25 fans that channel air through a massive heatsink, developed by our own experienced thermal R&D team in collaboration with Noctua’s engineers. These engineers worked tirelessly to tune the heatsink’s fin density and heatpipe arrangement to optimize it for the NF-A12x25’s airflow characteristics. To prioritize low noise levels, a smooth acoustic signature, and high thermal performance while making room for the pair of 120mm fans, we expanded the card’s overall volume to 4.3 slots worth of space. The card has dual BIOS switches that enable quiet mode by default to minimize noise while in use.

While our work with Noctua on the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Edition has had great success in minimizing acoustics for maximum GPU performance, we’re not content to rest on our laurels. So this year we integrated an expansive Vapor Chamber with a network of eight heatpipes. When performing with the GeForce RTX 4080’s 320W TDP, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition has a peak temperature of just 61.7°C, with the same ultra-low noise levels as the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Noctua Editions. To get the most out of your NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 trust the decades of engineering expertise behind ASUS and Noctua.

