In response to the concept of cross-screen game streaming application called Concept Nyx proposed by the Alienware brand last year, Dell announced the launch of a new conceptual control handle at CES 2023.

At first glance, this control handle is not much different from ordinary game control handles, but the common direction keys are changed to a full-touch design, and the bottom maintains two sets of analog joysticks, while the inner side of the bottom of the control handle It is also equipped with two additional sets of buttons to increase the control function.

In addition, the bottom of the control handle is equipped with two sets of scroll wheels for quick adjustment of settings, and a capacitive touch sensing function is added to the top trigger button, allowing users to correspond to different operating functions by sliding their fingers.

Judging from the design of the controller handle of Concept Nyx, it can be guessed that Dell hopes to add more innovative designs to the existing controller handle. PlayStation control handle form design), it may be a bit difficult to convince many players to change the existing way of use.

However, since Steam Deck has actually added left and right touchpad interfaces, maybe Concept Nyx’s control handle design can still bring some changes?