Cesi between electrons and green hydrogen

Domenico Villani, Cesi CEO, will speak during the session The World in 2030. Sala Fucine 29 September, 3.45 pm

The recent McKinsey report Net-zero power – Long duration energy storage for a renewable grid indicates that in the near future, long-duration storage systems will be an essential technology: their development would in fact make it possible to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by between 1.5 and 2.3 GT, corresponding to 10-15% of current emissions from the electricity sector.

Cesi, an Italian experimental electrotechnical centre, also deals with storage technologies with tests on components and storage systems but also with a series of services for its customers, which range from planning studies to optimize the integration of storage systems, to technical-economic feasibility analyzes to identify the best solutions to encourage the participation of these resources in energy markets, up to environmental studies.

«Electrification, associated with the development of renewable plants, probably represents the most direct way to achieve decarbonisation objectives. Alone, however, it is not enough. In fact, we will have to rely on multiple energy carriers: not only electrons, but also hydrogen molecules”, comments Domenico Villani, CEO of Cesi.

Hydrogen is called upon to play a key role in particular in hard-to-abate sectors, such as, for example, heavy transport and the steel industry. To achieve these objectives, the transition from hydrogen of fossil origin to “green” hydrogen is necessary.

«The importance of the hydrogen vector in the decarbonisation path is underlined by the amount of investments expected by 2030 in Europe, which is around 300-400 billion euros – continues the CEO -. To facilitate the creation of a market, the EU launched the European Hydrogen Bank, with an initial budget of 3 billion euros. Green hydrogen, if produced by flexible electrolysers that can better coordinate with renewable production and consumption site needs, can lead to greater integration of solar and wind energy.”

Areas such as North Africa and the Middle East have considerable potential for the development of renewable energy, especially solar, but in order to exploit it, the electricity system must have all the necessary requirements to accommodate significant quantities of non-programmable energy in the near future.

«We have carried out – adds Villani – consultancy activities for the strengthening of the transmission network in Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan and projects for the integration of renewables in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan».

A study carried out by Cesi for the Arab League highlighted the opportunities for strengthening interconnection between the states of the region. A detailed model of the electricity and gas systems of 17 League countries was created to evaluate their weak points and indicate the most advantageous infrastructure projects. «The area affected by our study has approximately 380 million inhabitants, 55% of the oil reserves and 28% of the gas reserves in the world» says Villani.

We are witnessing a considerable increase in interconnections with HVDC technology, which allow electricity to be transmitted over long distances, which is of fundamental importance for efficiently transporting renewable energy from areas with greater wind/solar production to areas with greater demand.

«Cesi – concludes Villani – is one of the few companies with vast expertise in this technology, having participated in more than 40 HVDC consultancy projects globally, covering over 30,000 km of overhead lines, 7,000 km of submarine cables and 50 GW of capacity”.

