CFK Announces “Princess Maker 2 Regeneration” to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Release

CFK, a Korean manufacturer, has announced that it will be launching “Princess Maker 2 Regeneration” in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the release of “Princess Maker 2.” The game is set to be released on December 21, 2023, and will be available on various platforms including PC (Steam), PS4/PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

“Princess Maker 2” is a beloved breeding simulation game originally developed by GAINAX. Released in 1991, it allows players to cultivate the abilities of young girls through various courses and part-time jobs. Players have the power to shape the future of these characters through their actions.

Following the successful release of the first two generations of “Princess Maker” on the Steam platform in 2017, the developers have now announced the launch of “Princess Maker 2 Regeneration” as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations. This new version of the game is based on the 2004 release, featuring improved graphics and resolution. Notably, the original 1993 version of the game’s artwork has been redesigned by the original illustrator, Akai Takami. The game will also include a brand new opening animation.

Akai Takami expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to update the artwork, stating, “I am very grateful for the new version this time. The image update I have been wanting to do for a long time is finally possible. Please enjoy the redrawn art, everyone!”

The developers highlighted the importance of keeping track of the daughter’s development and adjusting parenting methods accordingly in a nurturing game like “Princess Maker 2.” Therefore, in “Princess Maker 2 Regeneration,” the daughter’s development data will be displayed at any time, allowing players to easily see the daughter’s status.

“Princess Maker 2 Regeneration” is expected to support traditional Chinese, Japanese, and other languages. Fans of the game can look forward to its release on December 21, 2023, on PC (Steam), PS4/PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

