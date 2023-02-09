You’ve probably never heard of Chainawesome Games, unless you really like local multiplayer and know your indie game. Their popular Knight Squad, in which up to eight players (sorry, knights) are supposed to compete in various events.

It’s followed by Knight Squad 2, which is also very good, but pretty much the same, bumping up the production values. Their third game was Aftercharge, which unfortunately failed to deliver on the promise of a rather original one. Now things are over.

On the developers’ Discord, they now explain that they were forced to shut down their studio:

“It is with a broken heart that we must announce that Chainawesome Games is closing. The failure of Aftercharge and the average success of Knight Squad 2 put too much financial and emotional pressure on us, and our new prototype did not live up to our expectations. We The conclusion was that it was time to move on and say goodbye.

We would like to thank everyone in this community for their support over the years. You guys give us the drive to create innovative new games and push the boundaries. We will always remember the fun we had playing together while developing Aftercharge with your help and during playtesting. We would not have gotten this far without you and we will always be grateful for your dedication to our studio.

We will miss all of you.

As of now, Knight Squad 2 is still available on all digital stores (PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox), but self-published games are sometimes removed when indie games close. If you like local multiplayer (four players are great, more players are absolutely awesome), make sure you get it before it’s gone – and thanks Chainawesome Games for all the laughs and fun.