PICO, a Chinese VR device manufacturer acquired by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, launched a new VR headset PICO 4 on the 22nd, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip and self-developed Pancake optical lens and 6DoF spatial positioning solution. PICO 4 will hold a press conference for the Chinese market on September 27, and it will also be sold in Japan, South Korea, and 13 European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. The suggested price is 429 From EUR (about 13,350 NTD).

The PICO 4 is largely similar to the brand’s earlier products, except that it can be connected to a PC in addition to being used independently. It is equipped with a self-developed Pancake optical lens, with a viewing angle of 105 degrees, two 2.56-inch Fast-LCD screens, a maximum screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a resolution of over 2K per eye and a performance of up to 1200PPI. Not only that, the core is equipped with a 7nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip and two versions of 8GB memory, 128GB/256GB storage space, and a battery capacity of 5300mAh, which can provide 3 hours of use time.

The 128GB version of PICO 4 is priced at 429 euros and the 256GB version is 499 euros. Its product positioning is expected to become a major competitor of the current Meta Quest 2, which just raised the price in August this year, and the 128GB version is currently priced in Europe. 449 euros and 549 euros for the 256GB version. PICO will also release a VR headset with advanced functions and a higher price before the end of the year, which will be called PICO 4 Pro in the Chinese market and PICO 4 Enterprise in overseas versions.

In addition, PICO will launch a virtual social environment called “PICO Worlds” in 2023; after being acquired by ByteDance, it will also integrate with TikTok, such as logging in to a TikTok account and watching short videos on PICO VR devices. There are indications that PICO is heading in the same direction as Meta.

