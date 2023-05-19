Challenge Microsoft head-on! Google announced that it will launch the AI ​​​​writing function | XFastest News

Recently, Google announced that Google Colaboratory will add a new AI-generated code function.

According to Google, this feature is supported by Codey, a brand-new “Vincent code” model that supports more than 20 coding languages, including Go, Google standard SQL, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Typescript.

From the description, Colab users will be able to enjoy instant code completion, generation and interaction with programming-specific chatbots, improving development efficiency and code quality.

Obviously, Google Colab, which adds AI code generation function, has many similarities with Microsoft’s Github Copilot, which also makes this move considered a positive challenge to Microsoft.

It is reported that this function will be gradually launched in the next few months, paying users will have priority to experience, and then gradually develop access to free users.

At that time, we will have a glimpse of the true strength of this “challenger”.

