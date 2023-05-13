Challenge the king of performance, Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra relies on Dimensity 9200+

Although there are currently many friends who have impacted on Redmi mobile phones, relying on strong brand influence, Redmi products have always been very popular and are loved by some consumers. All in order to further increase the popularity, Redmi mobile phone also continued to make efforts, and did not disappoint consumers.

According to the blogger@数码闲聊站, Redmi has a new machine – Redmi K60 Ultra will be released around August. This machine is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ flagship platform, which will be the most powerful flagship phone of the Redmi K60 series.

You must know that the previous Redmi K series Ultra version models are almost all based on powerful configuration parameters, and almost all are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors to meet user needs. Compared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 equipped on the K60 Pro, the Dimensity 9200+ equipped on the K60 Ultra has reached a new high in performance, with a running score of 1.36 million points.

This processor adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, and the performance of the eight-core CPU has been improved in an all-round way. Among them, the Cortex-X3 ultra-large core has a main frequency of up to 3.35GHz; the Cortex-A715 large-core main frequency has reached 3.0GHz; GHz; integrated Immortalis-G715 GPU, the peak frequency can be increased by up to 17%.

It’s just that many consumers are still worried about MediaTek processors, even if the performance problem is not big, but they are worried that there will be problems in the priority of optimization. Dimensity 9200+ should provide underlying support for 64bit applications from the processor level. Its performance core fully supports 64bit applications, and the effect will definitely not be bad. At the same time, Dimensity 9200+ supports mobile hardware ray tracing, and its game adaptive control technology can further enhance the energy efficiency of high frame rate games. Compared with other solutions, Dimensity 9200+ can save 12% power consumption when running MOBA games and 10% power consumption when running FPS games in mainstream games.

In addition to the processor, the details of itself are basically confirmed, such as equipped with a large battery and 120W fast charging, which also shows that the standard of this product will be very high.

In addition to being equipped with Dimensity 9200+, Redmi K60 Ultra also removed the screen plastic bracket this time, and the front face has a higher value. The new product is worth looking forward to.