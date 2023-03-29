In retrospect, 2017 was a crucial year for the start-up industry in Austria. At that time there were already a number of larger investments (e.g. Tricentis, Hookipa, TenX, and many more, see here), Google invested heavily in the Viennese audio streaming specialist StreamUnlimited, Amabrush went through the roof on Kickstarter, the former startup hub weXelerate opened and the then 14-year-old Viennese student Moritz Lechner achieved fame as Austria’s youngest start-up founder. Oh yes, and Trending Topics was founded.
But one more thing happened in 2017. At that time, the number of new start-ups in the narrower sense reached their peak. Since then, the number has remained relatively constant at 360 new startups per year. “In our survey we see that around 360 startups are founded in Austria every year. This is a company that contributes to more innovation and growth in Austria almost every day. More than 25,000 people are currently working in startups and an additional increase in employees by 40% is planned”, said study leader Karl-Heinz Leitner from AIT at the presentation of the new Austrian Startup Monitor 2022 (ASM) on Tuesday.
Or to put it another way: The number of new startups in Austria has been stagnating at around 360 since 2017, i.e. five years now. There are certainly many reasons for this, but some of them are certainly the general conditions in Austria. Even if it is regularly asserted that start-ups are so important for innovative strength and the labor market in Austria, there have been no big hits with new laws so far. Although the new start-up fund of aws with up to 72 million euros was announced on Tuesday (more on this here), there is still no news on other hot topics such as umbrella funds, employee participation or participation allowance for investors – they seem to continue to hang between the ministries.
Why there are only 360 new startups in Austria every year
Worsened situation in fundraising
“However, the top 3 challenges have not changed since 2018. Startups are still demanding a reduction in non-wage labor costs, incentive systems for private risk capital financing and better opportunities for employees to participate in the company’s success,” said Hannah Wundsam, Managing Director of AustrianStartups, at the presentation of the ASM. Here are the other key results of the ASM 2022:
- Every second startup pursues overarching corporate goals in the areas of ecology and/or social issues. Around a third can be described as a green startup, around one sixth as a social startup
- At 56%, the proportion of startups that raised external equity has hardly changed compared to the previous year (57%). The proportion of startups that have acquired more than 500,000 euros has risen from 23% to 26%. 42% of startups indicate that the Opportunities to raise external equity worsened in 2022 (27%) or severely deteriorated (15%).
- After a decline in the export quota in the previous year, a return can be expected this year Increase in export sales to 40% to be observed. 35% of Austrian start-ups generate more than 50% of their sales abroad, and every fifth even makes at least 90% of sales on international markets.
- The The share of female people in the total number of all founders is 19% and has therefore increased marginally. The proportion of startups that have at least one woman in the founding team has increased from 36% to 39% compared to the previous year.
- While founders with and without a migration background hardly differ in terms of their founding experience and education missing networks, language barriers, cultural differences and bureaucratic hurdles for some of the migrants specific challenges when starting a business but.
- Tax breaks, especially Ancillary wage costs, at 61%, are now the most important demand of founders in Austria to politics. Better incentive schemes follow for private venture capital funding at 49%, the perennial favorite of the startup community. Third most frequently, 46% of the participants surveyed called for better opportunities for employees to participate in the company’s success.
- 25% of startup founders have a migration background, meaning that you and/or both parents were born outside of Austria. This corresponds to the proportion of the total Austrian population. For the majority of founders with a migration background, the region of origin is in other European countries, with the largest group having roots in Germany and only 16% coming from countries outside Europe.
The Austrian Startup Monitor 2022 was created under the direction of the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, in cooperation with Austrian startups and the business incubator of the Vienna University of Economics and Business. 702 founders and managing directors took part in the 2022 survey and gave answers about the status, perspectives and environment.
New start-up fund starts with 72 million euros