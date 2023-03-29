In retrospect, 2017 was a crucial year for the start-up industry in Austria. At that time there were already a number of larger investments (e.g. Tricentis, Hookipa, TenX, and many more, see here), Google invested heavily in the Viennese audio streaming specialist StreamUnlimited, Amabrush went through the roof on Kickstarter, the former startup hub weXelerate opened and the then 14-year-old Viennese student Moritz Lechner achieved fame as Austria’s youngest start-up founder. Oh yes, and Trending Topics was founded.

But one more thing happened in 2017. At that time, the number of new start-ups in the narrower sense reached their peak. Since then, the number has remained relatively constant at 360 new startups per year. “In our survey we see that around 360 startups are founded in Austria every year. This is a company that contributes to more innovation and growth in Austria almost every day. More than 25,000 people are currently working in startups and an additional increase in employees by 40% is planned”, said study leader Karl-Heinz Leitner from AIT at the presentation of the new Austrian Startup Monitor 2022 (ASM) on Tuesday.

Or to put it another way: The number of new startups in Austria has been stagnating at around 360 since 2017, i.e. five years now. There are certainly many reasons for this, but some of them are certainly the general conditions in Austria. Even if it is regularly asserted that start-ups are so important for innovative strength and the labor market in Austria, there have been no big hits with new laws so far. Although the new start-up fund of aws with up to 72 million euros was announced on Tuesday (more on this here), there is still no news on other hot topics such as umbrella funds, employee participation or participation allowance for investors – they seem to continue to hang between the ministries.

Why there are only 360 new startups in Austria every year

Worsened situation in fundraising

“However, the top 3 challenges have not changed since 2018. Startups are still demanding a reduction in non-wage labor costs, incentive systems for private risk capital financing and better opportunities for employees to participate in the company’s success,” said Hannah Wundsam, Managing Director of AustrianStartups, at the presentation of the ASM. Here are the other key results of the ASM 2022: