Challenging the Limits Montblanc Geosphere 0 Oxygen Priced at RMB 58,900

Montblanc Launches Limited Edition Antarctic Exploration Watch

The Montblanc 1858 series has launched the new Geosphere 0 Oxygen Antarctic Exploration Limited Edition 1990 watch, inspired by the Antarctic adventure of legendary explorer Reinhold Messner and explorer Arved Fuchs.

In 1990, Messner and Fuchs made history by becoming the first people to cross Antarctica on foot without the assistance of animals or motorized devices. Their incredible journey covered 2,800 kilometers, during which they climbed more than 3,000 kilometers while carrying sleds weighing more than 100 kilograms and using only navigation instruments such as compasses to guide the way.

The new limited edition watch is a tribute to this iconic expedition, featuring a gradient dial that showcases the ice blue color of the icebergs and the unique glacial texture of the Antarctic polar regions. The back of the case is a three-dimensional laser engraving of the frozen scenery and the Southern Lights.

Equipped with the MB 29.25 movement and a 42-hour power reserve, the watch features two three-dimensional globes that rotate counterclockwise, representing the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. It also has a day and night display function, allowing wearers to easily tell the time at a glance.

The 42mm ultra-light titanium case and replaceable tapered bracelet continue the ice crystal theme of the 1858 series, with fine-tuning functions and innovative full satin finishing. Additionally, the watch comes with an interchangeable gray corded textile strap, offering a versatile and stylish option for the wearer.

With its unique design and connection to a historic polar exploration, the Montblanc Geosphere 0 Oxygen Antarctic Exploration Limited Edition 1990 watch is sure to be a coveted piece for watch enthusiasts and adventurers alike.