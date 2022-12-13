RDNA 3’s new architecture graphics card starts from the high-end, and the two brothers Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX take the lead. The RX 7900 XTX uses the RTX 4080 as its imaginary rival, but its asking price is only US$999, which is US$200 cheaper than its rivals. Here’s a look at the new card unboxing.

The price of RX 7900 XTX is only US$999, which is US$200 cheaper than the imaginary enemy RTX 4080.

Ping US $200 to challenge RTX 4080 Radeon RX 7900 XTX to take the lead

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX uses a complete RDNA 3 core, consisting of a set of GCDs and 6 sets of MCDs, providing 96 sets of CUs, or 6,144 SPs, which is 20% more than the previous generation RX 6950 XT (5,120 SPs). The clock of the new card is significantly improved, the Base clock is 1.9GHz, the Game clock is 2.3GHz, and the Boost clock is 2.5GHz, while the previous generation is 1.89GHz / 2.1GHz / 2.31GHz.

The memory specifications of the RX 7900 XTX have been greatly upgraded, equipped with 24GB 384-bit GDDR6, the operating clock is as high as 20Gbps, and provides a theoretical bandwidth of 960GB/s. In contrast, the previous generation RX 6950 XT is only 16GB 256-bit 18Gbps GDDR6, and the theoretical bandwidth is 576GB/s. It can be seen that the new card has greatly improved by 66%.

Combining the above improvements, AMD claims that the Performance per Watt of the RX 7900 XTX has increased by 54% compared with the previous generation RX 6950 XT. In terms of actual game performance, AMD showed 6 games at the press conference, and the performance of 4K games is 1.5 to 1.7 times that of the previous generation. After enabling Ray Tracing and FSR technology, the official figures say that in the three games, the FPS figures have increased from 48% to 85% compared with the previous generation.

AMD claims that the 4K gaming performance of the RX 7900 XTX is up to 70% higher than the previous generation.

With RT and FSR enabled at the same time, the 4K resolution FPS number can exceed 60FPS.

The new NVIDIA RTX 40 series cards have been completely switched to 12VHPWR power supply plugs, causing a disturbance. AMD specifically emphasized at the press conference that the RX 7900 XTX continues to use two sets of PCI-E 8-pin power supply plugs, and the card body is only 2.5 slots thick. , 287mm long, users of the previous generation can upgrade without changing the chassis or fire ox. The TBP (Total Board Power) of the RX 7900 XTX is 355W, which is slightly higher than the 335W of the previous generation RX 6950 XT. It is recommended to be equipped with an 800W Fire Bull.

AMD emphasized that the RX 7900 XTX card body is smaller than its opponents and does not require a 12VHPWR power supply plug.

RX 7900 XT price equal to US$100

Simultaneously with the RX 7900 XTX, there is also the lower-level RX 7900 XT. The suggested retail price is US$899, which is only US$100 cheaper than the former. The RX 7900 XT has 84 built-in CUs, or 5,376 SPs. Although it is more than 10% less than the RX 7900 XTX, it is still higher than the previous flagship RX 6950 XT. The operating clock of the RX 7900 XT is slightly lower than that of the RX 7900 XTX, the Base clock is 1.5GHz, the Game clock is 2GHz, and the Boost clock is up to 2.4GHz.

The Infinity Cache capacity has also been downgraded, from 96MB to 80MB; the memory is equipped with 20GB 320-bit GDDR6. Although the capacity and interface are both downgraded, it is still better than the previous generation RX 6950 XT. The RX 7900 XT originally announced a TBP of 300W, and the final revision was 315W. Two sets of PCI-E 8-pin power supply plugs are required, and a 750W Fire Bull is recommended.

The RX 7900 XT originally announced a TBP of 300W, which was finally revised to 315W.

PowerColor Radeon RX7900XTX Red Devil Limited Edition

As in the past, there will be no official AMD boards for sale in Hong Kong. The representative model of the RX 7900 XTX measured this time is PowerColor Radeon RX7900XTX Red Devil Limited Edition.

The Limited Edition comes with a replaceable backplate for even more Red Devil character.

In order to provide better heat dissipation, the PowerColor Radeon RX7900XTX Red Devil Limited Edition uses a 3.5-slot thick radiator, which is thicker than the male board and has a full slot. The length of the card body is also extended to 338mm. The card body volume is comparable to that of the RTX 4080 on the market. Almost the same. The radiator is equipped with a large-area vapor chamber, which is combined with 8 heat pipes to spread the heat to the fins, and then taken away by three 100mm fans.

The thickness of the card body is 73mm, which takes up 3.5 expansion slots.

This card has built-in dual BIOS, and the clock in OC mode is slightly pre-exceeded. The Game clock is 2,395MHz, which is 95MHz higher than the reference board; the Boost clock is 2,565MHz, which is 65MHz higher than the reference board. The power supply plug has also been upgraded, requiring the use of 3 sets of PCI-E 8-Pin, and the requirement for the Fire Bull has also been raised to 900W.

Need to connect three sets of PCI-E 8-Pin power supply.

best value 2022

SPEC. Specifications

Graphics Core: Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Core Clock: 2,395MHz (Game Clock), 2,565MHz (Boost Clock)

Embedded memory: 24GB 384-bit GDDR6

Memory Clock: 20Gbps

Display output: 3×DP 2.1, 1×HDMI 2.1

Interface: PCI-E 4.0 x16

Power supply: 3 x PCI-E 8-pin

Card body length: 338mm

Card body thickness: 73mm (3.5 Slot)

Price: $9,999

PowerColor Radeon RX7900XT Hellhound

The PowerColor Radeon RX7900XT Hellhound card body is one size smaller than the brother of the same class, the thickness of the weaving is reduced to 3 slots, and the card body is 320mm, which is roughly the size of the previous generation RX 6950 XT. The three fans of this card are composed of two 100mm and one 90mm. It also has a pre-overloaded OC mode. The Game clock frequency is increased to 2,130MHz, which is 130MHz higher than the reference board; the Boost clock frequency is increased to 2,500MHz, which is higher than the reference board. The public board is 100MHz higher than that of the RX 7900 XTX. In terms of power supply, this card maintains the dual 8-Pin plugs of the public board, and the Fire Bull requires 750W, which is on par with the public board.

The thickness of the card body is 62mm, just enough space for three expansion slots.

Two sets of PCI-E 8-Pin power supply plugs need to be connected.

The three fans consist of two 100mm and one 90mm.

SPEC. Specifications

Graphics Core: Radeon RX 7900 XT

Core Clock: 2,130MHz (Game Clock), 2,500MHz (Boost Clock)

Embedded memory: 20GB 320-bit GDDR6

Memory Clock: 20Gbps

Display output: 3×DP 2.1, 1×HDMI 2.1

Interface: PCI-E 4.0 x16

Power supply: 2×PCI-E 8-pin

Card body length: 320mm

Card body thickness: 62mm (3 Slot)

Price: $7,999

