Chandra Telescope Spots “New Planetary Danger,” Don’t Worry!The earth is considered safe now | TechNews Technology News

Astronomers have used data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes to uncover a new threat to life on planets like Earth. Intense X-rays from exploding stars can affect planets 160 light-years away, which is of great significance to the study of exoplanets and their habitability. Earth has not experienced this danger, as there are no potential supernova progenitors at this distance, but may have experienced X-ray exposure in ancient times.

Most previous studies of the effects of supernova explosions have focused on two periods: the intense radiation days or months after the supernova explosion, and the energetic particles that arrive hundreds to thousands of years later. Between the two dangers lies another danger, the researchers found. The aftermath of a supernova always produces X-rays. If the supernova explosion hits the surrounding dense gas, it will produce a particularly large amount of X-rays, which reach Earth months to years after the explosion, and may last for decades.

▲ Comparison chart of terrestrial planets after being impacted by radiation. (Source: NASA/CXC/M. Weiss)

The study is based on X-ray observations of 31 supernovae, mostly from NASA’s Chandra, Swift and Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton satellite. The observations show that the interaction of the supernova with its surroundings could have fatal effects on a planet 160 light-years away.

Ian Brunton of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who led the study, pointed out that if X-rays are swept across a nearby planet, the radiation can severely alter the chemical composition of the atmosphere. For terrestrial planets, most of the ozone will disappear, causing life to suffer from the ultraviolet radiation of the parent star and causing a large number of biological deaths, especially marine life at the base of the food chain. These effects may be enough to trigger a mass extinction event.

The detection of radioactive iron around the world shows strong evidence that a supernova occurred about 2 million to 8 million years ago at a distance of 65 to 500 light years from the earth. While the evidence doesn’t link supernovas to any particular mass extinction event on Earth, cosmic explosions have historically affected our planet. While Earth and the solar system are in a safe space in terms of potential supernova explosions, many other planets in the Milky Way are not. The findings help narrow the range of the Milky Way’s habitable zone, and the authors believe it will be valuable to observe supernova interactions in the months and years after the explosion. The research was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; source of the first image: shutterstock)