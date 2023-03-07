The daughter of the founder is to lead the Chinese group. She was at the center of the dispute with Washington in 2018.

Just last week, a bill banning the social media app TikTok was discussed in the US Congress. Now, a personnel decision at the top of Chinese telecom giant Huawei could further strain US-China relations. Because on April 1, the daughter of the company founder and current Huawei CFO, Meng Wanzhou, will take over the chairmanship of the group. According to Beijing, she is to follow her 78-year-old father, Ren Zhengfei.

The 51-year-old became a central figure in the conflict between China and the United States back in 2018. At that time, she was arrested in Canada at the request of the US judiciary. The allegation: bank fraud to circumvent sanctions in Iran. While under house arrest, Meng Wanzhou fought for three years against her extradition to the United States. China stepped up pressure on Canada by arresting two Canadians on suspicion of espionage in China. Diplomats criticized the procedure as “hostage politics”. In 2021, Meng Wanzhou was able to return to her home country in exchange for the release of the two Canadians.

Are more sanctions imminent?

The rise of the 51-year-old to the top management could further fuel the significant political reservations in the US against Huawei. According to US press reports, US President Biden is already considering expanding the sanctions against the company. As a result, Huawei could completely lose access to semiconductors from important US suppliers such as Qualcomm or Intel. So far, these have been allowed to deliver obsolete chips to the Chinese company with special permits.

The US justifies the step with Huawei’s connections to Chinese authorities and warns of the danger of espionage or sabotage. Huawei firmly rejects these allegations. Discussions about network security are necessary, but “an evaluation based on the country of origin” is “discriminatory”. Beijing sees the sanctions as an attempt to slow down China‘s technological and political rise.

The company ended up on an “entity list” from the US Department of Commerce under former US President Donald Trump. This means that exporters need special licenses to sell US technology to the company. This applies on the one hand to providers of apps such as Facebook, Google or WhatsApp, but also to semiconductor companies. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on a possible revocation of existing licenses.

Already at the beginning of the conflict, Huawei’s access to the Android smartphone operating system was cut off by Google. The former second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world was massively weakened as a result and almost completely lost its former market share internationally. At the mobile phone fair in Barcelona last week, Huawei no longer presented any new smartphones.

Sales have stabilized

Founder Ren Zhengfei, who built the company into a global corporation, was mostly self-confident and relaxed. However, in a leaked memo last summer, he painted a bleak picture of the company’s future prospects. For Huawei, in view of the Covid measures, the Ukraine war and the “US blockade”, it is no longer about expansion, but about survival. In 2021, sales had collapsed by 28.6 percent. According to its own statements, the technology giant has now freed itself from crisis mode. Sales are said to have been stable in the previous year at the equivalent of 87 billion euros. At the end of March, the annual results will be presented.

