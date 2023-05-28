Change management, IKN Italy CDO e CXO 2023

IKN Italy CDO and CXO, the two events tell the story of corporate change management and will take place in parallel in Milan – Centro Congressi NH Milanofiori.

CDO – Chief Data Officer represents the meeting hub that brings together around 150 Data Leaders for a comparison on a value-based Data Driven Strategy and what role the CDO plays today in Data Driven Companies. The protagonists of the event are called to discuss how to increasingly develop and integrate a Data & Customer Centric Strategy, to extract value from data and stimulate business growth. On the occasion of the appointment, the results of the third edition of the Ikn Italy & Denodo survey on “What evolution of democratization to make data accessible to all those who need to use it?”

The main focus of this new edition is “Use cases for integrating HR Analytics, CRM and process data towards the Web3”.

The audience will have the opportunity to learn about the 4 C-Level strategies among the top players – such as Piquadro, Alpitour, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Rodenstock – to understand what is missing to arrive at a real Data & Customer Centric Enterprise. Banca Aidexa, A2A, Biogen, Generali and other companies will share their best practices with those present on how to govern data and personalize the customer journey of an increasingly demanding customer.

CDO – Chief Data Officer

Change management – ​​The appointment also has a focus on Data Culture planned to explore whether everything really starts from data literacy and democratization: protagonists of the debate are Intesa Sanpaolo, Inail, Credem and other leading companies.

The theme relating to “digital rules”, such as the use of data in Generative AI, is particularly topical, with a focus on the Data Governance Act, Digital Service Act, Digital Market Act and Artificial Intelligence Act.

At the conclusion of the CDO, Iren Group, BNL BNP Paribas and Istat will be called upon to make a final scenario reflection on the evolution and integration of Data with the Customer Experience.

The event is aimed at Chief Data Officers and all data leaders who have to do with the management, governance, analysis and use of data, such as: Head of Data Analytics, Head of Data Gov. & Architecture, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Information Officer, Data Analyst/Scientist/Engineer, Business Intelligence Manager.

CDO is a cross-industry event, which is aimed at the main Banking & Insurance, Retail & GDO, Food & Beverage, Energy & Utilities, TLC & Media, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical markets.

CDO is co-located with the CXO event with which it will share the opening Round Table. At the end of the day, a joint moment of awarding “Best CDO and CXO 2023”: the awards will be given to the Chief Data Officer and the Chief Experience Officer who have been able to distinguish themselves for strategic and technological innovation and for having led the company with a Data & Customer Centric Strategy as a response to the current volatile situation.

The full programme

CXO – Customer Experience Officer

“Customer Management between physical and digital for a personalized experience” is the focus of the fourth edition of CXO – Customer Experience Officer.

In the current scenario of economic instability, consumer behavior is increasingly unpredictable and flexible and companies must adapt to react proactively in capturing it. Today there is an increasing need to create synergy of the User Experience between physical and digital and to find the right balance between AI, chatbot and human interaction.

The best Chief Experience Officers will be present at CXO for discussion and discussion on the hottest topics of this period marked by strong evolution.

The audience will have the opportunity not only to learn about the 4 C-Level strategies among the top players – how PiquadroAlpitour, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e Rodenstock – to understand what is missing to arrive at a real Data & Customer Centric Enterprise, but also to participate in moments of discussion on Chatbot, Generative AI, Marketing Automation with the aim of reducing the average waiting time and optimizing the customer care service .

Participants will have the opportunity to learn how the new Data & Customer Centric Strategy determines an accurate, immersive and human oriented CX, and to deepen the Change management strategy in digital transformation which aims at an increasingly tailor made, innovative and smart user experience with the SKY case study.

CXO rappresenta il punto di incontro per i seguenti ruoli aziendali: Chief Experience Officer, Head of Customer Department, Head of Multichannel, Chief Customer Management, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Contact Center, CRM Manager, Chief Operation Officer.

It is a cross-industry event, which is aimed at the main Banking, Insurance, Retail & Marketplace, Utilities & TLC, Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical Companies, Automotive, Travel Services and PA markets.

The full programme