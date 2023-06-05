Change the shame of death with these offbeat themed coffins – Gamereactor

A UK funeral company is looking to change the stigma of death by creating a raft of quirky and offbeat coffin designs. It might seem like a creepy topic, but Go As You Please hopes to bring a little laughter to what would normally be a gloomy day by building unique coffins themed around different entertainment franchises and products.

The company offers coffins designed after Harry Potter, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Lego, The Walking Dead (yes, really), and a range of other quirky themes such as Doctor Who’s Tardis, Greggs’ sausage rolls, A pint of beer and more.

It is said that this process can“Fulfills almost any requirement”, people can participate in the design process as much as they want. As far as this custom coffin setting you back, that seems to depend on the type of design being created.

Go As You Please

