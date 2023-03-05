Change Windows network profile

Under Windows 7 you could easily change the network profile via the control panel. This is no longer so easy to do in Windows 10 or Windows 11. There the detour via the Windows Registry or the Powershell is necessary. In the following I will explain both ways to you.

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

Why should I adjust the network profile?

Normally the network profile is set once per connection (private or public profile). If the computer joins a Windows domain, the network type automatically changes to “Domain”. However, it happens that the profile changes due to changes in the network or updates. This shouldn’t happen, but it does happen. Then you have to change the profile again because, for example, the settings of the Windows Firewall have also been adjusted to the network profile.

Change Windows network type via Powershell

Administrators who are familiar with Windows Powershell will certainly find this the easiest way. All you need is a Powershell console running as an administrator.

First you need to figure out which network profile you need to change. Even if you only have one network card installed in the computer, there can be several profiles. You can find out the name of the currently used profile with the following command:

Get-NetConnectionProfile

This query shows you the name of the network profile on the one hand and also the category (NetworkCategory). There are three categories:

Public (public network)

Private (Private network)

DomainAuthenticated (domain network)

Now if you want to change the category of a network profile, you can do that with the CMDlet Set-NetConnectionProfile again.

Set-NetConnectionProfile -Name "Netzwerkname" -NetworkCategory Public #Ändern des Netzwerktyps auf Öffentlich Set-NetConnectionProfile -Name "Netzwerkname" -NetworkCategory Private #Ändern des Netzwerktyps auf Privat

Problem case domain network

As you can see, in the example above, the command for changing the network profile to the category “domain network“. If you try it anyway, you get the error message “Unable to set NetworkCategory to ‚DomainAthenticated‘. This NetworkCategory type will be set automatically when authenticated to a domain network„.

Change Windows network profile 1

Means: The network type is automatically switched to domain network when logging on to the domain. But what to do if the network profile is still set to Public or Private? Only the second way helps here – via the Windows Registry.

Adjust network profile with Regedit

All of the above changes can also be made directly via the Windows Registry (regedit). You also have the option here of changing the type of network profile to “Domain network”. You can find the network profiles in the following path:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindows NTCurrentVersionNetworkListProfiles

You may find several profiles here. You can either get the correct name using the above Powershell command (Get-NetConnectionProfile) or you can look at the network connection in the Network and Sharing Center of the Control Panel.

The network profile is set to “Public network”

Now simply select the profile in the registry for which the value “ProfileName‘ matches the displayed network name. In this profile you can now change the value of the entry “Category” change:

0 = Public (public network)

1 = Private (Private network)

2 = DomainAuthenticated (domain network)

Adjust the Category value to change the network type of the network profile

The display in the network and sharing center is automatically updated shortly afterwards and the value just entered is displayed.

After the change, the “Domain Network” category is active.

Restart necessary?

In my experience, the network profile type is displayed correctly after the change. However, possible firewall rules do not yet react immediately to these changes. I always restarted the PC or the server afterwards. After that everything worked again as desired. It may also help to briefly disable the network connection and then enable it again. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to test that yet.

Also interesting:

This article is like all the others on this site free for you and I hope I could help you. If you want, you can give this blog a little attention in the form of a small donation (PayPal) or via the Amazon Wishlist send.