The time has entered 2023. Players who care about the Microsoft Windows system may feel a little change recently. At the end of this month, the electronic authorization of the Win10 system will be officially stopped. There will be no non-security updates for the 20H2 and 21H2 versions in the future, leaving only Win10 22H2 The latest version will continue to update functions.

Judging from these changes, some changes have taken place in the development of the Microsoft Windows system, and the focus will shift to newer products.

Considering the huge base of Win10, the installed capacity of at least 1 billion computers is still not negligible, so it is impossible for Win10 to be eliminated immediately, but it will indeed become an outcast, and the focus is on maintenance rather than upgrading new features. Everyone has expectations.

Win11 was originally placed high hopes by Microsoft. CEO Nadella announced in June 21 that it was the most revolutionary operating system in history. The improvement of the software has also caused its share to keep falling, and it is not even as good as giving up Win7 for many years.

Of course, Win11 is the current main force after all, and Microsoft will try to introduce more functions, but Microsoft’s current strategy is not to update a bunch of new functions in a certain major version, but to run in small steps and upgrade in multiple batches. Some effects may be seen in the 23H2 annual upgrade.

Win11’s achievement surpasses that of Win10. It should not be much possible. According to various signs, Microsoft is already developing the next-generation Win12 system. The official attitude before is not to admit but not to deny. Netizens absolutely believe that there will be Win12, which will be upgraded once every three years. The rhythm should come out in 2024.

It is still a mystery what Win12 is like. It was rumored that it was overthrown and the underlying architecture was rebuilt. The changes are very big, and Microsoft executives recently hinted that AI technology will be used extensively, which will reshape everyone’s experience.

