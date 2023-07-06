changes to the packages to raise the offers

The situation around the assignment of Serie A TV rights continues to hold sway between the presidents of the championship and the managers of the Lega Serie A. According to what has been leaked, the Lega would be thinking of making some changes to the ban to raise the offers.

L’the minimum objective is to reach between 930 and 950 million Euros per season, a far cry from the 1.2 billion euros initially aimed at and which is evidently unattainable.

According to what was reported by colleagues from Football and Finance, in the last few hours the hypothesis of remove the exclusivity for the free-to-air tender: in this way the Lega Serie A would enrich the pay TV package, encouraging them to offer more. Obviously a change of this type would not jeopardize Mediaset’s possible transmission of the Saturday evening match unencrypted on Italia 1, but compared to what was initially envisaged it would have it co-exclusively with Sky and DAZN.

In this way, the pay TV(s) that would acquire the television rights could broadcast one more match.

Among other novelties there would be that of grant Sky the right of first choice on some days, to push Comcast’s pay TV to increase its offer. Currently this benefit is in favor exclusively of DAZN which acquired the rights to all 10 games two years ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

