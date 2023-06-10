Home » Changing system for the battery and lots of power
Changing system for the battery and lots of power

Driving report Nio EL7


Driving report Nio EL7
A changing system for the battery is currently only available from Nio. The large SUV from the Chinese brand also attracts with a lot of performance and exclusive equipment. Lease the battery is also possible.

So It has been a long time since a test car has received much attention: Wherever we showed up with the all-electric Nio EL7, there was great interest. No wonder: on the one hand, hardly anyone knows the Chinese manufacturer, which has only been operating in Germany since October, and on the other hand, the 4.91 meter long SUV is a really impressive sight. Narrow LED light slits, the Lidar laser system and cameras at the top end of the windscreen, flush door handles and a continuous strip of lights at the rear characterize the massive electric vehicle, which does not have to hide from competitors such as the Audi Q8 e-tron or BMW iX in terms of performance and driving characteristics .

All-wheel drive is standard; the two electric motors on the front and rear axles deliver a total of 653 hp and 850 Newton meters of torque. Although the EL7 weighs almost 2.4 tons, it sprints from a standing start to 100 km/h in just under four seconds, and the acceleration pushes us into our seats. At 200 km/h it is limited. Comfort and noise levels are beyond reproach. Relaxed cruising suits the large SUV best, although of course it also masters the sporty pace. The Trumm is rather unwieldy in urban traffic, but is surprisingly light-footed in front of the city.

